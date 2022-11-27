On November 26, Robert Lewandowski led the Polish football team to victory against Saudi Arabia at the 2022 FIFA World Cup. He scored his maiden World Cup goal that broke the curse of being an elite player goalless at the highest level of the game.

Previously, he had failed to score a goal in four matches, including the opening draw against Mexico on November 22. However, the 34-year-old stepped up his game when it was most needed - putting Poland at the top of the table in Group C.

With a long career spanning nearly 26 years, Robert Lewandowski has improved his stamina and fitness with every season. The 6'1" footballer weighs around 180 lbs, and has built a considerable amount of lean muscle over the years. The key to success lies in his diet plan and workout routine.

Robert Lewandowski's Diet Plan

Like most athletes, a high protein diet with complex carbohydrates and essential fats forms the basis of Lewandowski's diet. A high protein diet helps in building muscle mass, repairing damaged muscle fibers from intense workouts, and satiety.

He has the full support of his wife and sports nutritionist Anna Lewandowski. She is a karate World Cup bronze medallist and popular Instagram influencer. She keeps him from consuming lactose and wheat flour, ingredients that can cause allergies/intolerance. Robert strictly avoids white sugar and fried foods.

Another strange habit that Robert Lewandowski follows is that he starts his meals with dessert first, and finishes with the starters. This means that while others at the table are enjoying desserts, the footballer is gulping down soup.

His normal diet plan includes:

Pancakes, vegetable spaghetti, brownies, millet

High-quality fish and meat

Beetroot juice mixed with cayenne pepper or cinnamon

Salads and soups

Dates, power bars

Smoothies, fresh juices

Almond milk

Cheat meal: Dark chocolate

Robert Lewandowski's Exercise Routine

From a scrawny physique early in his career, Lewandowski has slowly built up a strong muscular physique. According to one of his earlier coaches, Krzysztof Sikorski, he had thin stick-like legs that looked fragile. After years of hard work, he is now among the most muscular footballers.

Lewandowski keeps himself in shape by doing a variety of physical activities like strength training, kickboxing, cardio, cycling, and running. He also performs a variety of football drills focusing on his agility and stamina.

His workout is split into two phases - a morning session centered around cardio and core conditioning, and an evening session revolving around strength training.

Morning session

Cardio - running, cycling, jump rope or kickboxing (done in short intervals with minimal rest period).

Core conditioning:

Crunches

Russian Twist

Hanging leg raises

Plank hold

Plank twister

Plank ball in and out

Side plank to crunch

Side-to-side hanging leg raises

Each exercise is performed for 40 seconds. All eight exercises are performed for three total circuits, with two minutes of rest in between.

Evening session

Strength training - 4 days a week.

Choice of exercises:

Lunges

Dips

Push ups

Pull-ups

Single leg Romanian deadlift into Single arm shoulder press

Power cleans

Ab roller

Robert Lewandowski also follows a strict sleep schedule to fuel his recovery:

Sleeping on a high-quality mattress.

Completely darkened bedroom

Temperature maintained at 21°C

Sleeps on the left side for better digestion

No electronic devices in the bedroom

