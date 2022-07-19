7 Best Exercises to Get a Shredded Body like Robert Lewandowski

If you love football and also want to have the body of a professional football player, you have to know about Robert Lewandowski. Named the best player of FIFA 2020, he is quite popular for his on-field exploits. Some people even say that he is the best player of all time.

Robert is also an icon to millions of youth, who worship him for his fitness. If your goal is to get a great ripped physique as Robert Lewandowski, then you're in the right place. But how should you go about it? Well, it all boils down to a healthy diet and exercise. We're here to show you exactly how to do it.

How to Get a Shredded Body Like Robert Lewandowski?

1. Crunches

Crunches are classic exercises that are great for building a strong core. Learning how to get a shredded body like Robert Lewandowski means getting the crunches right. There are three common variations of this core exercise: forward, reverse, and oblique. Put together, they exercise all muscle groups of the abdominal region.

Here's how you do forward crunches:

Lie down on your back with your feet flat on the floor, hip-width apart.

Bend your knees, place your hands behind your ears and open your elbows wide.

Take a deep breath in and as you breathe out, squeeze your abs and lift your head, neck, and shoulders up toward the ceiling.

As you return to the starting position, breathe out slowly.

Repeat 10 to 12 times for 3 to 4 rounds.

2. Resistance Hanging Leg Raises

To get a shredded body like Robert Lewandowski include hanging leg raises in your workout routine. They are a perfect choice to improve your grip strength and to achieve results faster. In this workout, the load is entirely supported by your hand, wrist, and forearm.

To do this exercise:

Find an overhead bar that you can grip with your hands overhand.

Engage your core and raise your feet of the ground and bend them close to the core.

Lower back down while exhaling and inhale as you return to a standing position.

Maintaining proper posture throughout is important.

3. Russian Twists

The Russian twist is a simple way to build your core and shoulders. It may look easy, but it requires a lot of strength and support. It’s a popular exercise among athletes.

To do Russian twists:

Begin by pressing your feet into the floor or extending them straight out as you get a feel for this twist.

Breathe steadily and deeply as you exhale with each twist and inhale to return to the center.

Twist as you keep your arms parallel to the floor or reach down to tap the floor beside you.

Engage your abdominal and back muscles throughout the exercise.

Maintain a straight spine throughout.

4. Plank Ball In and Out

Try out the Ball Ab Rollout exercise. It will give you a firm and lean upper body like Robert Lewandowski. This exercise strengthens your core, shoulders, and muscles of the upper back. You will be surprised with how much stronger you become using this simple move on a stability ball.

To perform the Stability Ball Forearm Plank:

Lie face down on the floor and hold a Swiss ball between your forearms.

Extend your legs behind you and keep them in line with your torso.

Keep your legs hip-width apart and push your toes gently into the floor.

Slowly raise and lower your hips to form a straight line with your body and hold this position for approximately 30 seconds.

Keep your core engaged and breathe deeply as you do this.

Slowly return to the starting position.

5. Plank Twisters

You can have a shredded body like Robert Lewandowski with the Twisting Plank, the bodyweight exercise that works your abs and obliques. The twisting plank is a good exercise for training your shoulders, glutes, and quads. Try this exercise in addition to crunches or other upper and lower ab exercises.

To do this move:

Get into a traditional plank position with your elbows planted firmly in the floor, directly below your shoulders, and your body in a straight line.

Then contract your core, holding this position while twisting from side to side as if using your feet as the pivot point.

Make sure that your back remains flat during the twisting motion.

Twisting two times to each side equals one rep; repeat 4 reps.

6. Plank Hold

The plank hold is one of the most common exercises in the gym. With this simple static hold, you can build a strong core and a strong back. And it's one of the best ways to build core strength and get a shredded body like Robert Lewandowski.

Here's how you do it:

When you're in a press-up position, bend your elbows until your forearms are on the floor beneath your shoulders so your body is in a straight line from your feet to your head.

Make sure to keep your abs tight, and look at the space between your hands to ensure you're maintaining a neutral spine position.

Hold that position until you feel the burn.

7. Side Plank Crunch

Burn more fat, tone your abs and get a body like Robert Lewandowski by combining standard crunches and side planks into one move that will challenge your balance and strengthen your core.

To do side plank crunch:

Start in a side elbow plank with your left elbow on the ground and your right hand behind your head.

Keeping your torso stable and your waist lifted, lift your right leg toward your shoulder to tap it against your elbow.

Then, bring your leg back to where it was.That's one rep!

Perform 2-3 sets.

Takeaway

The routine is not complicated, but challenging. As you move from being a beginner to a regular, you're going to enjoy this workout. Make sure to take one day off between each training session. Oh yes, always focus on your diet. Without that, nothing else matters anyway.

LIVE POLL Q. Favourite football team; Manchester or Barcelona? Manchester! Team Barcelona! 0 votes so far