Sam Fender to Take Time Off from Touring Due to Mental Health Issues

British singer Sam Fender has made headlines by taking time off from touring with his band members to take care of his mental health. The actor has actively spoken about men's mental health and felt it was hypocritical for him to advocate this discussion and not look after his own mental health.

The 28-year-old British artist was scheduled to perform in Portland, Seattle, and Vancouver later this month, in addition to supporting the indie rock band Florence and the Machine during a New York concert at Madison Square Garden and a set at the Las Vegas festival Life Is Beautiful.

Sam Fender's music

Fender's musical journey began quite early when we received a guitar for Christmas. The singer tries to talk about real-life concerns and mental health through his songs. He seeks inspiration from the news, and his songs often reflect political-mindedness. For instance, his song Hypersonic Missiles was inspired by news on Russian nuclear weapons and how dangerous they can be. Using that setting, he talks about an American's love for life and passion for love.

By writing songs on issues like suicide, climate change, and fear of missiles, Sam Fender hopes to make his audience aware of these concerns and fuel changes in his fans.

Sam's rise to fame has not come without hassles. (Image via Instagram/ Sam Fenders)

He also wrote a song called 'Dead Boys' because he lost a friend to suicide and another person from the same town. After writing this song, the singer became more sensitive to suicide and was able to save his friends from attempting. These experiences opened his eyes to how much of an issue it is. According to him, if anyone is going through these negative feelings and thoughts, they should reach out and talk to somebody.

Fender's mental health journey

According to research, suicide is the biggest killer of men under the age of 45 in the UK, and figures from 2015 show that 75 percent of suicide victims were male. While suicide rates amongst men in the UK are reportedly at their lowest in 30 years, much work still needs to be done to combat this massive problem.

Many people who have experienced the death of a friend by suicide understand the sense of confusion and the sheer grief you go through following the news. Fender remembers that as a kid growing up or as a young teenager, he would feel very humiliated if he ever cried or got upset in front of anybody. He would be very angry with himself for being upset. According to him, this attitude stops men from talking and turning to each other.

Throughout his music experience, he and his friends have remained very close. They all talk about their problems – especially as they have become older. He also feels that many people don't have emotional and social support. He firmly believes that men should be open about their mental health concerns and not emasculate one another.

Fans have applauded Sam's much-deserved break. (Image via Instagram/ Sam Fenders)

Sam Fender's decision to cancel the tour was due to burnout and a need to focus on mental health. Burnout is a state of emotional and physical exhaustion at the workplace, which is very common for artists who travel across the world. His decision highlights the need to focus on celebrity mental health and our responsibility as the audience to accept it.

Takeaway

Sam Fender lives by the mantra of loving your friends, family, and each other. He is not an educated scholar or a politician but someone who writes songs about what he sees and feels. If you, or anyone you know, has a mental health concern, just talking about it can open many doors. If needed, get in touch with a mental health professional and start your well-being journey.

What do you think of this story? Tell us in the comments below..

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Piyush Bisht