Secreted Protein That Is Key to Muscle Growth Has Been Found by Researchers

Muscle growth is a prime focus not only for fitness freaks but for everyone.

According to a study from Tokyo Metropolitan University, a protein called platelet-derived growth factor subunit B (PDGF-B), which is continuously secreted from skeletal muscle cells, has been identified to aid in muscle repair by encouraging the creation of myoblasts, or muscle stem cells.

Amazingly, scientists learned that PDGF-B also encourages muscle fiber growth. They discovered that this correlated with a stronger contraction of the fibers. The drugs they have found have the potential to transform the way we treat muscular injuries and atrophy.

What Is the New Discovery About Muscle Growth?

Small proteins known as myokines are secreted by skeletal muscle cells. They perform a variety of tasks and can influence cells both nearby and distant from the site of their creation.

Although a complete understanding of how myokines affect cellular processes is still far from obvious, it is thought that they are crucial for exercise-related body activities, particularly the preservation of muscle tissue.

At Tokyo Metropolitan University, a group under the direction of Associate Professor Yasuko Manabe has been examining how myokines influence the actions of muscle cells. They discovered via lengthy research that skeletal muscles constitutively release a myokine known as platelet-derived growth factor subunit B or PDGF-B.

The research team's findings make it abundantly evident that PDGF-B plays a role in muscle regeneration, and they represent a significant advance in the creation of effective regimens for treating muscle injury and atrophy as well as enhancing muscle performance.

Foods for Muscle Growth

Individuals also need to eat enough carbohydrates to properly gain muscle. During exercise, carbohydrates replace the glycogen stored in the muscles and liver and aid in preventing exhaustion.

Here’s a list of foods for muscle growth:

1) Chicken breast

An excellent food for growing muscle, skinless, boneless chicken breast has roughly 55 grams of protein per serving. Aside from protein, chicken is a fantastic source of micronutrients like iron and vitamin B12, which may help with muscle growth.

Chicken is a fantastic source of micronutrients. (Image via Pexels/ Pixabay)

2) Tofu

The soy-based meal tofu is a great substitute for animal protein because it has about 6 grams of protein per 3-ounce portion. In addition, tofu is a fantastic source of calcium and iron, both of which help in muscle growth. Iron aids in the delivery of oxygen to the muscle cells, whereas calcium aids in the appropriate contraction and relaxation of muscles.

3) Milk

Protein and minerals like calcium and magnesium are abundant in milk. It can encourage muscular contractions and boost endurance during workouts, which can result in muscle growth.

4) Eggs

Albumin, the primary protein for muscle growth, is found in abundance in eggs. Additionally, this diet provides iron and B-complex vitamins, which enhance blood oxygenation and nutrient delivery, two aspects that can support muscle building.

Albumin protein is abundant in eggs. (Image via Pexels/ Jane Doan)

5) Quinoa

While eating foods high in protein is necessary for developing lean muscle, it's also crucial to have the energy to exercise.

Carbohydrate-rich foods can contribute to supplying this energy.

A cup (185 grams) of cooked quinoa has roughly 40 grams of carbohydrates, 8 grams of protein, 5 grams of fiber, and substantial levels of magnesium and phosphorus.

Your muscles and nerves depend on magnesium to operate properly, and you use both every time you move.

For muscle growth, people require a variety of protein sources and amino acids. They can select from a wide variety of popular animal and plant-based foods and pair them with enough carbohydrates.

For energy, performance, and recovery, people should make sure they have the required vitamins and minerals in their diet.

