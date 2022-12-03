Quinoa grain and rice are both healthy and tasty additions to a diet. Both have essential nutrients and vitamins that are beneficial for a healthy body. When it comes to which grain has more nutritional value, quinoa tops the list, though. Here’s why.

Quinoa is considered a superfood. Available in different types, including white, red, and black, it's nutrient-rich and has the highest amount of protein than any other grain, even rice.

Consuming this superfood offers all the amino acids your muscles, blood, bones, and skin require. Additionally, quinoa grain is one of the best sources of fiber, which helps treat digestion-related problems and reduces risk of intestinal cancer too.

Nutritional value of quinoa grain

One cup of cooked quinoa contains the following nutrients:

Fat – 3.55 grams

Calories – 222

Protein – 8 grams

Fiber – 5 grams

Carbohydrates – 39 grams

Quinoa is also a good source of various other nutrients, including magnesium, potassium, folate, zinc, manganese, vitamin E, vitamin B6, copper, and iron.

Reasons to eat quinoa instead of rice

Here are the top reasons why you should eat quinoa grain instead of rice:

1) It is a complete source of protein

Unlike other plant-based foods, quinoa is loaded with all the important amino acids that make a complete protein. It's important that the body gets amino acids from daily foods you eat, and consuming quinoa is the healthiest way to do so.

2) It's high in fiber

Compared to rice, quinoa grain has more fiber. It keeps you full for longer and also helps control blood sugar level. Adding fiber-rich foods to your diet is considered best when it comes to promoting a healthy digestive system and improving bowel movements.

3) It contains anti-inflammatory compounds

Another great reason to have quinoa instead of white or brown rice is that it contains many plant compounds that are important for the optimum functioning of the body in many ways.

The two major flavonoid compounds found in quinoa are kaempferol and quercetin. Both have amazing anti-inflammatory properties, which protect the cells from harmful free radicals.

While this edible seed makes a great addition to a healthy diet, is it good for losing weight too? Read on to find out.

Quinoa for weight loss

Quinoa grain contains essential vitamins and nutrients. (Photo via Unsplash/Prudence Earl)

There are a lot of studies and evidence that prove that consuming quinoa can help you maintain a healthy weight.

Quinoa grain is loaded with insoluble fiber that's known to control the appetite and keep the tummy full for a longer time. Also, good fat and high protein help boost metabolism and curb cravings, reducing your overall calorie intake.

Switching from traditional grains like rice to quinoa can help in more intake of protein, good fat, and fiber. Furthermore, it helps achieve great weight loss benefits too.

How to incorporate quinoa into your diet?

Adding quinoa to your everyday diet is quite easy, as it can be prepared in as little as 15 minutes, and the best part is that it goes well with many foods.

It's an amazing base for all types of salads and can also be added to vegetables and chicken. It can be used as a healthier substitute for rice, added to soups, or can even be used for baking some delicious desserts.

Takeaway

While rice and quinoa are both nutritious in terms of fiber and protein content, quinoa is healthier and one of the most nutrient-rich whole grains you can consume every day without worrying about gaining weight.

It offers a well-rounded diet and can be easily substituted for rice in most recipes. It's important to properly wash and cook the quinoa grain, though or it may taste quite bitter.

