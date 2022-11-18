What is Tofu Made of? How You Can Use it for Weight Loss?

Tofu is a popular Japanese food made from soy. It's usually firm in texture and can be soft occasionally.

It can be sliced into different shapes and included in a variety of vegan and vegetarian recipes. Soy is naturally gluten-free and contains lower calories than other staple food items, which makes it good for weight loss.

What Is Tofu, and What Is It Made of?

It's made from dried soybeans. First, the soybeans are soaked in water before they're crushed and boiled. Calcium chloride and magnesium chloride are added to the soy milk to separate the solid matter from the remaining liquid, which is discarded.

Main Nutrition Facts about Tofu

Tofu does not contain cholesterol and is also a rich source of non-heme iron for vegans and vegetarians.

It contains some amounts of calcium as well. Soy also contains various naturally occurring beneficial compounds known as isoflavones, which have different health benefits.

Hundred grams of this soy product roughly contains the following nutrients:

171 kcal

5.34 g of carbohydrate

10 g of fat

13 g of protein

418 mg of calcium

63 mg of magnesium

3 mg of iron

279 mg of phosphorus

173 mg of potassium

2 mg of zinc

25 micrograms of folate

It contains small amounts of thiamin (vitamin B1), riboflavin (vitamin B2), niacin (vitamin B3), vitamin B6, choline, and the minerals manganese, and selenium. Tofu also contains polyunsaturated fats (PUFA), including omega-3 alpha-linolenic acid (ALA).

Top health benefits

Tofu can be beneficial to human health in many ways. Some of them are listed below:

1) Heart health

The isoflavone compounds present in soy are known to reduce levels of LDL and VLDL cholesterol.

High LDL cholesterol is often associated with liver cirrhosis and heart disease. The FDA recommends 25 grams a day of soy to reduce levels of bad cholesterol. The anti-inflammatory properties of soy may also help people suffering from atherosclerosis and high blood pressure.

2) Prevention of cancer

A chemical present in soy, known as genistein, can prevent the growth of tumor cells. This compound has antioxidant properties. Two servings per day might help people suffering from certain cancers.

3) Management of diabetes

Some studies have associated the consumption of soy products like tofu with better diabetic health. Soy does not trigger a spike in blood glucose and insulin levels, making it ideal for reversing insulin resistance in people struggling with type 2 diabetes mellitus.

4) Prevention of osteoporosis

Isoflavones present in soy can prevent the degeneration of bones and increase bone mineral density. That can prevent the occurrence of osteoporosis. Calcium in soy can also be a contributing factor to bone health and density.

Is Tofu Good for You or Bad for You?

Soy products can be a healthy food option when taken in regular servings and is relatively safe for everyone.

Higher amounts of soy products can cause certain disorders or side effects due to the presence of compounds similar to the hormone estrogen, known as phytoestrogen.

Can You Have Tofu for Weight Loss?

It's low in calories and can be a good option to include in a fat-loss diet. It's among the best high-protein low-fat foods for weight loss. Tofu is ideal for people who cannot consume animal products and is the ultimate vegan protein source.

Types of Tofu

Broadly, there are three types of tofu, depending on their texture:

Soft

Medium

Firm

Extra firm

Super firm

How to Cook Tofu Based on Type

For the firm ones, this recipe can be followed:

Ingredients

14 ounces extra-firm tofu

1 tbsp extra-virgin olive oil

1 teaspoon paprika

1 tablespoon cornstarch

Instructions

Preheat the oven to 425°F, and line a baking tray with parchment paper.

Marinade the tofu with olive oil, tamari, and sriracha. For extra crispy texture, sprinkle some cornstarch on the marinade.

Bake for 20 minutes or until crispy brown.

For the soft ones, it's best to boil them into stews and soups for a better flavor.

Health risks of tofu

Phytoestrogen present in soy can cause hormonal imbalances. It can cause gynecomastia (breast development in men) and infertility. Few studies have indicated that regular consumption of high amounts of soy could be related to increased risk of breast cancer.

Bottom line

Soy products are popular around the world and have various beneficial properties. They're relatively safe to consume and may be beneficial for weight loss.

It's important to note that excess consumption of soy can lead to various disorders related to hormonal imbalance. A balanced diet and exercise can yield the best weight-loss results.

