5 Best High-Protein Low-Fat Foods for Weight Loss

Everyone seems to be following the new 'high-protein low-fat' diet these days. It's like a secret all weight-watchers seem to share.

So, what's a high protein low fat diet? Well, it's nothing more or less than its face value: basically, a diet which contains a high amount of protein and low amounts of fat.

To save you a ton of time and trouble, this is the diet you should be following (along with lots of workout) if you wish to improve your metabolism, increase muscle mass, lose weight, look slimmer and more toned, and feel the most energetic you have ever felt.

All you have to do is calculate the amount of macros you need daily (carbs, protein, fat) and plan your meals for the day, making sure to balance out your macros throughout the day.

Of course, you're going to need some great high-protein low-fat food options. That's where we come in. Read on to learn more about which foods you can include in this diet.

How Much Protein Do You Really Need?

It seems that all gym-goers, weight-watchers and generally the more fitness conscious people are always worried about how much protein they're consuming. Rightly so, as considering protein is the one important macronutrient that helps the body repair tissue and build muscle.

So, when it comes to protein intake, how much is enough? How much protein do you need per serving specifically to follow a diet that's perfect for weight loss? It's generally recommended to keep your daily protein intake around 0.8 grams/kg (0.36/lb) of body weight. If you want to thrive, you need a bit more than that, though.

The typical suggestion of one gram of protein per pound of bodyweight is close to correct. You can, however, increase your protein intake to as much as two grams per pound. If you're attempting to lose weight, it may be advisable to consume more rather than less than the required amount to preserve muscle mass.

What are Some High-Protein Low-Fat Foods?

Check out the following five high protein low-fat foods you can incorporate into your diet:

#1 Plain Greek yogurt

A six-ounce serving of Greek yogurt gives you 15-20 grams of protein instead of just nine when compared with regular yogurt. Low fat Greek yogurt is your best choice if you wish to reduce fat.

#2 Beans, peas, and lentils

If you're looking for vegan options of protein, beans, peas, lentils are excellent sources that can help you up your protein intake. They're rich in both protein and fiber, and are easy to whip up into filling dishes.

#3 Skinless white meat poultry

The leanest cuts of chicken and turkey are the breast, tenders, and wings. You can avoid dark meat cuts, like drumsticks and thighs, if you wish to go low fat.

#4 White-flesh fish

Include lean white fish like cod, haddock, grouper, halibut, tilapia, and bass in your diet, whether fresh or frozen. These are excellent sources of high quality low-fat protein.

#5 Low fat cottage cheese

This is a high-protein, low-fat, and delicious protein option you can have on the day you don't want to have meat. It's also a great source of calcium.

#6 Tofu

Another great option for vegans, tofu is a soy-protein source that can be cooked into delicious meals that are rich in protein. You can also try edamame or tempeh (other soy-protein sources).

List of High-Protein No-Fat Foods

If the above list doesn't do much for you, check out the following list of high-protein no-fat foods you can include in your diet.

#1 Egg white

Egg whites are a complete fat-free high quality protein option that are also loaded with vitamins and minerals.

#2 Whey protein isolate

This is a great way to load up on some protein without consuming fat. Blend it up in a nice smoothie, and you're good to go.

#3 Casein protein powder

While whey is a quick to digest protein supplement, casein is a slow-to-digest variant that provides the body with amino acids over extended periods.

#4 Solid white albacore tuna

Tuna is an excellent high protein low fat option - its fat content is almost negligible (a can of tuna has one gram of fat).

#5 Shrimp

This nutritional powerhouse is loaded with protein, vitamins and minerals but low on fat. A four-ounce serving of shrimp provides 28 grams of protein and only two grams of fat.

Who Should Eat High-Protein Low-Fat Foods?

The best thing about high-protein low-fat foods is that they benefit everyone. Whether you're a student, working professional, homemaker or someone with a physically strenuous job, a high-protein low-fat diet can keep you fuller, healthier, and in better shape, in general.

An added advantage: this diet can also keep your bowels moving well. In general, people who load up on carbs report feeling heavier after meals and get hungry quicker than those who have a macro-balanced plate. Remember, protein also helps keep you fuller, so you will likely not be running to the kitchen any time soon for a snack.

One disadvantage of having a lot of protein is that calories can quickly add up if you're not careful. As protein generally needs to be cooked, this is a sad reality. However, you can in fact reduce the fat by planning your meals ahead: don't wait till the last minute to prepare lunch.

DIET TIP: Prioritize High-Protein Low-Fat Foods

So, what are the benefits of having high-protein low-fat foods? In case you missed it above, let us lay it down plain and simple for you right here. The benefits of a high-protein low-fat diet are as follows:

Greater satiety: You won't be feeling hungry every two hours.

Enhanced fitness level: Provided you pair your high protein diet with proper workouts, you will see a remarkable change in your energy and enthusiasm levels.

Better digestion: Having lesser amount of carbs will likely cause less bloating, gas, and aid in proper digestion. Low fat levels also aid in digestion.

So, sticking to a high-protein low-fat diet is not just for athletes and bodybuilders, but for everyone who wants to remain fit.

