See how water walking can shed your pounds

Water walking stands out as a full-body workout that is both gentle and beneficial, performed gracefully in the calming environment of a pool or in the tranquil shallows. This exercise involves a deliberate walking or marching motion submerged in water, where the natural resistance offered by the water acts to engage and strengthen a variety of muscle groups. It emerges as a prime choice for those seeking an exercise that is effective without being harsh.

The buoyant qualities of water serve to alleviate the stress typically placed on joints, presenting an ideal alternative for individuals managing joint discomfort or recuperating from injuries. Beyond muscle engagement, water walking contributes to cardiovascular health, fostering a strong and healthy heart through rhythmic movement.

In addition to its physical benefits, water walking also supports balance and postural stability, which are key components of a robust fitness regimen. Its capacity to improve flexibility further underscores its role in fostering a dynamic range of motion and promoting overall bodily harmony.

How many calories does water walking burn?

For a person who tips the scales at around 155 pounds, engaging in water walking at a steady, moderate pace can see them expending somewhere in the range of 270 to 400 calories within the span of an hour. This caloric burn represents the body's energy usage as it works against the resistance of the water.

Intensifying the water walking session by introducing elements of resistance, such as water weights or webbed gloves, has the potential to escalate the number of calories burned.

While these figures provide a general ballpark, it's essential to recognize that calorie burn is a personal affair, with variations stemming from individual metabolism and effort levels.

What muscles do water walking target?

Lower Body:

The front thigh muscles are used to lift your legs and move them forward in the water. Hamstrings: These muscles at the back of your thighs help to flex your knees as you pull your legs through the water.

Core Muscles:

Abdominals: Your core muscles help maintain balance and stability as you move through the water.

Your core muscles help maintain balance and stability as you move through the water. Obliques: These side abdominal muscles are engaged to stabilize your torso while walking in water.

Upper Body:

Cardiovascular System: Water walking can provide a cardiovascular workout, which benefits your heart and lungs, enhancing overall cardiovascular fitness.

Balance and Stabilization: This exercise challenges your body's balance and stability, requiring the engagement of various small stabilizing muscles throughout your body.

How often should you do it?

Moderate Exercise Routine: In the realm of a moderate-intensity routine, integrating this exercise approximately three to four times a week strikes a harmonious balance. This routine paves the way for a consistent boost in cardiovascular health, muscle tone, and flexibility, contributing positively to overall fitness.

Weight Loss: When the target is shedding weight, this exercise is commendably effective. Embracing this exercise most days of the week can serve as a cornerstone of a weight loss regimen, offering the dual benefits of calorie burning and being easy on the joints.

Progression: As your endurance and strength build, you might look to enhance the duration or intensity of this exercise subtly. However, any such progression should be approached with a measure of caution.

Now you know how helpful water walking can be in shedding your pounds and keeping your endurance high.