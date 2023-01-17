Selena Gomez was quick to block out the haters post her Golden Globes appearance. The musician, now enjoying a fruitful stint as an actor on Hulu's Only Murders In The Building, has been the subject of online criticism and body-shaming due to her apparent weight gain. The singer and actress took to social media to address the issue and slammed those who have been making negative comments about her appearance. We'll be breaking down her update today.

Selena Gomez Weight Gain: Slamming Body Shamers

Gomez enjoyed the limelight as she posed on the gray carpet at the Golden Globes. She posted on social media as she shared pictures from her night out. Her comments were rampant, with some commenting on her outfit and others on her body.

The singer took the opportunity to call out body shamers, who have been making negative comments about her appearance.

She said on an Instagram live as she looked at her 9-year-old sister,

“I’m a little bit big right now because I enjoyed myself during the holidays, right?”

Her sister responded enthusiastically,

"Yeah!"

Gomez then said, before bursting into laughter,

"But we don’t care"

Selena Gomez shared the limelight with her 9-year-old sister, who was quick to jump to her defence in lieu of negative comments. (Image via Hindustan Times)

Unfortunately, this isn't the first time Selena Gomez has had to face the wrath of internet trolls. In 2019, she deactivated her Instagram profile when she said that trolling was starting to affect her mental health.

In a TikTok video, Gomez shared that it wasn't worth being skinny if it meant cutting out her favorite foods.

Honestly,I don’t care about my weight because people b**** about it anyway. ’You’re too small. You’re too big. That doesn’t fit.’ B****, I am perfect the way I am.

Gomez's post has been met with widespread support from her fans and followers, who have praised her for her honesty and bravery in addressing the issue. Many have also shared their own experiences with body shaming and self-acceptance.

Some of the comments shared online in support of Gomez included:

She’s LIVING. As she should

Another fan said,

She’s absolutely glowing

A supporter shared their opinion on the situation,

You are beautiful - it’s their issue, not yours.

The situation with Selena Gomez is particularly upsetting in a world where celebrities are required to explain each and every decision and choice to the public, and not only face but be expected to respond to unhealthy and inconsiderate criticism.

One fan said,

"Selena deserves the world & I’m so sad that people are even commenting on her body to the point that she has to address it.”

Truthfully, Selena Gomez shouldn't even have to explain herself in the first place. She seems much more at peace with herself now that she isn't depriving herself of her favorite foods and chasing unruly body standards. It is also important to remember that weight is not the only indicator of one's health and well-being. People come in all shapes and sizes and it's important to focus on overall health and well-being, rather than weight. It's important to remember that everyone's journey is different and that we should celebrate each other's uniqueness.

Selena Gomez now seems much more at peace with herself.

Gomez's post serves as a reminder that we should all love and accept ourselves for who we are, and that we should not let negative comments and criticism bring us down. It's important to remember that everyone's journey is different, and that we should be kinder to ourselves and others.

