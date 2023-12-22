Serotonin Syndrome - Here's How the Feel-Good Hormone Becomes Toxic 

Serotonin is often referred to as the feel-good hormone. However, too much serotonin isn't a good sign for your health, excess of it is called Serotonin Syndrome. This excess of serotonin is also referred to as serotonin toxicity, which, if left untreated, can cause complications to your health and well-being.

Serotonin is a chemical that is produced by the brain and intestines that transports messages between the nerve cells and other parts of the body. It plays quite a crucial role in maintaining your mood, sleep, digestion, wound healing among its many functions. When produced in excess, it can affect various organs in your body, hindering their functions and affecting your health.

In this article, we will discuss more about Serotonin Syndrome, its causes, its symptoms, and its treatment.

Causes of Serotonin Syndrome

Symptoms of serotonin toxicity (Image by rawpixel.com on Freepik)

The main cause behind the excess levels of serotonin in your body can be triggered by various medications or substances that elevate serotonin levels like supplements. Often accidental or intentional overdose can cause excess production of serotonin.

Medications like antidepressants, particularly SSRIs or SNRIs, can increase your serotonin production. Further, Triptans, which are a migraine medication, can also trigger excess serotonin. Serotonin production increases when Triptans are paired with antidepressants.

Many recreational drugs like MDMA, cocaine, and amphetamines are known for serotonin boost. When consumed in excess and regularly, these can show a high elevation of serotonin levels in your body, causing serotonin toxicity.

Moreover, over-the-counter drugs for colds and coughs can also be responsible for increased levels of it thus, it is better to consume prescribed medicines rather than opting for over-the-counter medications.

Symptoms of Serotonin Syndrome

Symptoms of serotonin toxicity (Image by cookie_studio on Freepik)

The symptoms of Serotonin Syndrome can be visible just after the consumption of medicines that are responsible for triggering excess of serotonin in the body. The symptoms could be increased heart rate, feelings of nausea, and tremors. One may feel nervous and pupils could be dilated. While these are not so-moderate symptoms, moderate symptoms include sweating, shivering, and muscle twitching.

Severe symptoms of Serotonin Syndrome are feelings of confusion, higher blood pressure, abnormal heartbeat, and passing out. If you are feeling any of these symptoms, it is better to get medical assistance in order to avoid any form of consequences.

What is the treatment for Serotonin Syndrome?

Treatments (Photo by Lesly Juarez on Unsplash)

Serotonin toxicity can not be diagnosed easily. For its diagnosis, the doctors take a brief look at the medical history of the patient and check for medications which might be the reason behind the increased levels of serotonin. By understanding the medicines and the symptoms, this condition is diagnosed.

There is still no specific treatment and this is a condition which doctors are still learning. For mild symptoms, the individual should simply stop taking the medicine that is causing the increased levels in the first place. If the symptoms do not stop, then the doctor may give you a serotonin blocker in order to reduce its production.

Further, for moderate and severe symptoms, you will be taken under observation and your organs will be monitored closely. In order to reduce the symptoms and make your condition stable, medications to control your blood pressure and heart rate may be given. Moreover, serotonin blockers also come in handy in severe situations.

If any symptoms are observed, it is better to take medical assistance as soon as possible.

How to prevent this condition?

Prevention (Image by Freepik)

In order to prevent such conditions from happening at all, it is better to avoid any over-the-counter medicines and recreational drugs. Further, getting regular health check-ups and keeping a track of your medicines along with understanding the side effects of what you are consuming, may help you prevent Serotonin Syndrome. Understanding the symptoms of it is equally important for the prevention of it.

Serotonin Syndrome is quite a serious condition and may have fatal consequences if not detected and treated early. Understanding the symptoms, causes, and prevention of it is important in order to avoid such conditions.