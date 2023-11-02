7 healthy drinks to boost the immune system

From herbal teas to green smoothies, there are several drinks to boost the immune system. Having a strong immune system is important as it can help manage your overall health and keep you away from diseases in the first place.

While consuming a healthy and nutritious diet and keeping yourself active are all necessary for a strong immune system, adding certain drinks to your everyday routine can be of additional help, too. So, to help you achieve a super solid immunity, below we’ve listed a few of the best drinks you can consume.

7 best drinks to boost the immune system

Take a look at seven of the healthiest and best drinks for the immune system:

1. Turmeric tea

Turmeric tea is one of the best drinks to boost the immune system. (Image via Freepik/azerbaijan_stockers)

When it comes to the best drinks to boost the immune system, turmeric tea is at the top as it contains a super ingredient called curcumin, which is loaded with immunity-boosting components.

Additionally, turmeric contains antiseptic and anti-inflammatory properties that offer several other benefits as well, including improving metabolism, managing blood pressure levels, and more.

2. Buttermilk

Buttermilk contains lactic acid. (Image via Freepik/chandlervid85)

Buttermilk is also among some of the best drinks to help the immune system improve its functioning. This healthy and delicious drink is loaded with calcium and lactic acid that helps the immune system to function more effectively.

Also known as the natural coolant for the body, this refreshing drink can prevent stomach issues such as diarrhea and combat dehydration as well.

3. Apple cider and vinegar drink

Apple cider mixed with vinegar is one of the best drinks to boost the immune system. (Image via Pexels/olia danilevich)

Apple cider mixed with vinegar is one of the healthiest drinks to boost the immune system. ACV contains several essential antioxidants, acetic acid, and vitamins that are all necessary for healthy immunity.

When it comes to ginger, on the other hand, it is loaded with antiviral and immunity-boosting properties that work great against flu and seasonal allergies. You can add cayenne pepper and honey to it to make this drink even more effective and boost its antimicrobial efficiency.

4. Green tea

Green tea contains immunity-boosting properties. (Image via Pexels/Maria Tyutina)

Green tea is yet another drink that’s excellent for boosting immunity. This antioxidant-rich drink is loaded with polyphenols that play a very crucial role in the proper functioning of the immune system. Studies suggest that polyphenols can even prevent cancer and combat cardiovascular diseases as well.

5. Citrus fruits juice

The juice of citrus fruits is also good for immunity. (Image via Pexels/Dids)

Juice of citrus fruits like oranges are also good for immunity, making them some of the healthiest drinks to boost the immune system. That’s because citrus fruits are packed with several essential vitamins like A and C, and also contain flavonoids – an important compound that prevents several diseases.

Not only does citrus fruit juice prevent diseases, but it helps with weight loss and improves heart and brain health as well.

6. Bone broth

Bone broth is among the healthiest drinks to boost the immune system. (Image via Unsplash/Bluebird Provisions)

Bone broth works as a great supplement to enhance the overall functioning of the immune system. This healthy drink does not just act as a savior when you are ill but it also provides electrolytes to the body thereby keeping you energetic and active.

Bone broth also contains amino acids and L-glutamine that help prevent inflammation and keep the body away from cough, cold, and flu.

7. Green smoothie

Green smoothies offer several health benefits. (Image via Pexels/Toni Cuenca)

Green smoothies or juices made from green leafy veggies like spinach and cucumber also do wonders when it comes to boosting the immune system. Not only do green juices are good for immunity, but they also combat several infections, help with detoxification of the body, and cleanse the gut as well. Green juice made from spinach, cucumber, and aloe vera cleanses the skin, too.

When it comes to living a healthy and disease-free life, keeping a strong immune system is undoubtedly one of the best things you can do. By adding the aforementioned drinks to your everyday routine, you can ensure you are taking extra care of your immunity.