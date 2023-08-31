Short on time? Try Strenuous Exercises

Strenuous exercises can be a go-to solution for you if you have a hectic schedule. Many people opt for these high-intensity exercises because they are unable to meet their goals at the gym every day or are too lazy to do the exercises that fall in the 'strenuous' category in the morning.

Not being able to meet the fitness standards set in the modern age is something everyone is struggling with. Strenuous exercises could be the solution to staying fit without affecting your daily schedule.

It is not necessary for you to work out every day to remain healthy and in good shape. A few days of strenuous workouts could do the work for you.

In this article, we will discuss what strenuous exercises are and their scope.

What are Strenuous Exercises?

Cycling at a speed of more than 10mph is a vigorous exercise (Image by gpointstudio on Freepik)

The phrase "Strenuous Exercises" itself is self-explanatory. It refers to exercises that require extra effort and exertion. A fit person will not face much trouble while performing these exercises since it will be more like a daily routine for them. However, people who are inactive and do not involve themselves in various activities are more likely to struggle while performing these exercises.

To be eligible for a workout to be considered strenuous, it should require your body to function at 85 percent of its maximum rate. Low-intensity exercise involves exercising below 70 percent of the maximum heart rate.

Strenuous exercises are ideal for individuals who lead busy lives because they deliver a variety of benefits in a short period of time due to how severe the exercises are.

Examples of Strenuous Exercises

Performing strenuous exercise helps you reduce the risks of chronic diseases (Image by Freepik)

Various sports like football, lawn tennis, badminton, basketball, hockey, and karate are all examples of strenuous exercises since they require high energy and reflexes to play. All of these games are time-limited in nature, and active participation is required throughout the process of the game.

Zumba, a dance form that is a cardio-based program, can also be counted as a strenuous exercise when performed effectively. Other very basic examples of this type of exercise include jumping rope, cycling, running, and swimming.

Whatever exercise makes your heart rate function at 80 to 85 percent of its maximum rate can be termed "Strenuous Exercise".

Does your workout qualify as a Strenuous Exercise?

Being unable to talk after an intense workout implies a vigorous workout (Image by master1305 on Freepik)

There are some easy ways to determine if your workout is strenuous.

Heart Rate:

If your heart rate goes from 148 to 162 beats per minute, then it is a strenuous workout. This is a general estimation; it may vary from individual to individual.

Referring RPE Scale:

The RPE scale, commonly known as the Rate of Perceived Exertion, is a tool for determining the intensity of your workout. It is based on a scale of 1 to 10. If you reach point 7 or higher, you are engaging in strenuous activity.

Talking Test:

After the vigorous exercise, if you are able to talk and complete sentences, then it means that you have not done enough. Being unable to complete your sentences and needing to take a break after every 3–4 words is considered a vigorous exercise.

However, it is important to understand the limits of your body. One should not push their body to its extreme limits in order to get results faster. If pushed to its limits, it will cause unnecessary fatigue. These exercises are helpful and time-efficient. They also require fewer days, so they do not really interfere with your daily routine. Making a habit of partaking in these activities or doing certain vigorous exercises can help you enhance your overall health and fitness.