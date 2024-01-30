Drinking grape juice for stomach bug is like drinking cough syrup when you do not have a cold. It is highly ineffective. There are many on the net who claim that grapes have antibacterial properties and can kill all germs and bugs that are present in the stomach. This can prevent a person from getting a stomach bug or a stomach flu.

When a stomach bug affects you, you will have pain in your stomach and intestine. This pain can cause discomfort and uneasiness. It can even lead to headaches, stomach aches, diarrhea, and severe stomach pain. Usually, a stomach bug lasts for 3-4 days.

Since a stomach bug is caused because of viruses, it cannot be healed with antibiotics. Therefore a person has to wait it out and leave it to their immune system to heal the stomach on its own.

Let us now get to the question of whether you should drink grape juice for a stomach bug.

Does drinking grape juice for stomach bug help?

Drinking grape juice is healthy but not effective to fight a stomach bug (Image by Maja Petric/Unsplash)

Drinking grape juice can have a ton of health benefits. It is a very tasty and healthy juice but it cannot cure or stop a stomach bug. Popular beliefs leading to false information have led people to believe that drinking grape juice for stomach bug, can increase the pH level of the stomach and prevent any kind of stomach or gut-related diseases including a stomach bug. However, this is not true and there is not enough evidence to prove this.

Grape juices are rich in vitamin C and vitamin C is known to boost the immune system. However, in grape juice, there is very little vitamin C, and that much vitamin cannot prevent a stomach bug or kill viruses. Therefore if you are expecting to drink grape juice just to say goodbye to your gut viruses or you are drinking grape juice for a stomach bug, then do not drink it.

However if you want to drink it to boost your immunity, get your daily dose of C, and get the other grape juice benefits, feel free to grab a glass of grape juice anytime.

What are the benefits of drinking grape juice?

Grapes are an excellent source of vitamins and minerals (Image by J Yeo/Unsplash)

Other than being an excellent source of vitamin C, grape juice is also a great source of vitamin A. Vitamin A increases the level of gut bacteria which can help to prevent stomach bugs. However, more research about this is needed. Grape juice is a good source of magnesium, potassium, and phosphorus too. Natural grape juice also has antioxidants, which can protect the body from any free radicals.

Other than these, drinking grape juice can help to prevent blood clots by thinning the blood, which can cause the blood to flow better and even maintain a healthy blood pressure level.

Should you drink grape juice for stomach bug: How to prevent a stomach bug?

Wash your hands and prevent any source of contamination (Image by Melissa Jeanty/Unsplash)

To prevent a stomach bug, drinking grape juice will not help. Making a few changes to your lifestyle can prevent you from getting a stomach bug. Washing your hands or sanitizing them before eating can keep the rotavirus at bay. Staying active can also help fight this bug as it can boost your body's immune system.

Getting good sleep and sticking to a healthy diet with a good amount of protein and carbs also help to fight a stomach bug. Even if you get affected, it will heal faster when you are sticking to a proper routine and diet. There are vaccines available to protect babies from this virus.

So next time, do not pay heed to any rumors like grape juice for stomach bug. When you see anything, especially on social media platforms, do not close your eyes and believe in it, especially if it is a post or a video about something health-related. Be safe and browse safe this winter on all your social media platforms.