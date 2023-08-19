Should You Be Drinking Water Before Bed?

Water is essential for our well-being but what about drinking water before bed? Are there benefits of drinking water before bed? If yes, then what is the best time to drink water before going to bed?

The practice of drinking water before going to bed is debatable. There are undoubtedly benefits and disadvantages. Some believe that drinking plain water before bed will boost your ability to sleep and your body's capacity to cleanse itself. Others believe that drinking too much water can disrupt sleep and result in issues.

Benefits of drinking water before bed

Drinking water before sleep has many advantages. (Image via Pexels/ Elle Hughes)

It's a typical worry that consuming water before bed can cause repeated awakenings for bathroom breaks. While it's true that drinking too much water right before bed can interrupt your sleep, there are some benefits also.

1) Preventing dehydration

One of the most obvious advantages is that it helps keep you from being dehydrated at night. Your body continues to lose water while you sleep as a result of breathing and perspiration. By ensuring you stay adequately hydrated before bed, you can lower your risk of waking up uncomfortable and thirsty.

2) Improved brain function

Dehydration can have a negative effect on cognitive function, including trouble focusing and memory loss. You can boost brain health and make sure your mind works at its best the next day by drinking water before bed.

3) Good for digestion

Proper hydration before sleep is necessary. (Image via Pexels/ Anna Shvets)

Drinking water before going to bed can help with digestion and reduce nighttime discomfort if you occasionally experience heartburn or indigestion. To prevent potential problems, keep in mind to avoid consuming significant amounts of liquids just before lying down.

4) Improving sleep quality

A glass of water before bedtime may improve sleep for some people. Knowing that you are well-hydrated might make you feel at ease and comfortable, which may help you sleep more peacefully.

5) Muscle recovery

If you've been physically active during the day, adequate water consumption is especially important for muscle recovery. Drinking water before bed can help lower the chances of cramps and encourage greater muscle regeneration while you sleep.

Disadvantages of drinking water before bed

Drinking water in moderation is the key. (Image via Pexels/ Andrea Piacquadio)

While there may be advantages to drinking water before night, there are also drawbacks and things to take into account. The following are some disadvantages of drinking water just before bed:

1) Sleep disturbances

Large volumes of water consumed just before bed can cause disturbances during the night. Frequent toilet visits might disrupt your sleep, leaving you agitated and exhausted the next day.

2) Increased Snoring

Drinking too much water before bed might increase snoring, especially if it causes nasal congestion or a full bladder, even if sufficient hydration can occasionally lessen snoring.

3) Medication interference

Drinking water right away after taking medication before night may reduce its absorption or effectiveness. It's crucial to go by any specific directions given by your healthcare professional regarding when to take your medications and how much water to drink.

Best time to drink water before sleep

Moderate drinking of water before bed can improve sleep quality. (Image via Pexels/ Vlada Karpovich)

There are several advantages to drinking water before bed, but drinking too soon before bed can disrupt your sleep cycle and harm your heart health.

Moderation is the key to drinking water before bed. Avoid drinking a lot of water right before going to bed. Instead, make it a point to routinely consume water to stay hydrated throughout the day. Have a little glass of water if you're thirsty before going to bed, but watch out not to drink too much.