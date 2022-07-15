Shrimp: Nutritional Facts and Health Benefits

Shrimp is one of the most frequently consumed shellfish types. It's quite nutrient-dense and contains high levels of nutrients, such as iodine.

Shrimp may promote bone and brain health, aid in weight control and reduce the risk of cardiovascular disease. Its anti-inflammatory and anti-ageing properties can aid in reducing the risk of a variety of diseases.

It aids in the treatment of age-related macular degeneration and alleviates eye strain. It may also provide menstrual pain alleviation. Shrimp can be a delightful, high-protein option for improving one's health.

Shrimp: Nutritional Facts

A three-ounce (85-gram) portion of shrimp has the following nutrients:

Calories: 84.2

Protein: 20.4 grams

Iron: 0.433 mg

Phosphorus: 201 mg

Potassium: 220 mg

Zinc: 1.39 mg

Magnesium: 33.2 mg

Sodium: 94.4 mg.

Additionally, shrimp is one of the best nutritional sources of iodine, an essential nutrient that many people lack. Iodine is necessary for healthy thyroid and brain function. Shrimp is also a good source of omega-3 fatty acids.

Health Benefits of Shrimp

Here's a look at some health benefits of shrimp:

1) Good for Heart Health

Shrimp paste that has been fermented may have a fibrinolytic enzyme that can be utilised in thrombolytic therapy.

It's a method for removing harmful blood clots from a patient's blood arteries. This enzyme contained in shrimp paste is a potent weapon against the hazards of cardiovascular disease, which affects millions of people worldwide.

Additionally, the potentially high levels of omega-3 fatty acid present in it eliminates harmful cholesterol in the bloodstream, which can minimise the risk of heart attacks and strokes.

Shrimp is a good source of choline, a nutrient that affects homocysteine levels, a crucial heart disease marker. While shrimp does contain cholesterol, it's almost devoid of saturated fat.

2) Healthy during Pregnancy

Shrimp, unlike most seafood, contains nearly no mercury, making it a safer option for pregnant women seeking the health benefits of seafood.

In addition, shrimp contains numerous essential elements, including iron, B12, calcium, zinc, choline and protein, which are beneficial during pregnancy. Shrimp is a nutritional option that can be consumed safely during pregnancy.

3) May Aid Weight Loss

Attempting to maintain a particular weight is arguably more difficult than losing weight.

Luckily, high-protein foods, such as shrimp, can be beneficial. Multiple appetite hormone pathways are affected by protein, making it easier to avoid regaining lost weight, according to studies.

Following a meal pattern that's richer in protein and lower in carbohydrates enhances fullness and controls food intake.

4) Good for the Brain

Studies suggest choline from meals, such as shrimp, is beneficial for cognitive performance.

Choline is being examined for the treatment of dementia and neurological impairment in stroke patients, despite scant evidence. In addition, it has been demonstrated that astaxanthin and omega-3 fatty acids in krill oil, which are also found in shrimp, have neuroprotective properties.

5) Good for Strong Bones

Several nutrients in shrimp contribute to the maintenance of bone health. In addition to containing calcium, magnesium and selenium, shrimp is a superb source of protein.

Large prospective studies indicate that protein consumption reduces bone fractures significantly. Including a lean protein source, such as shrimp, can be especially effective in preventing osteoporosis in older people.

6) May Prevent Hair Loss

The nutrients present in shrimp are also beneficial to hair health. A zinc shortage may result in hair loss.

Zinc has a crucial role in maintaining and generating new cells, including hair and skin cells. So if you're beginning to lose your hair or are noticing a decline in hair development, zinc can help you look younger for longer.

7) May Relieve Menstrual Pain

Omega-3 fatty acids, a healthy form of cholesterol, is abundant in shrimp. That can aid in the relief of period cramps in women and promote healthy blood flow to the reproductive organs by lowering other damaging kinds of cholesterol.

How to Prepare Shrimp?

Consider adding chilled, cooked shrimp to salads for added protein and flavour. Shrimp can also be grilled on skewers. Drizzle lemon and spices over grilled shrimp for flavour. Spicy herbs and condiments (such as garlic or red pepper) provide heat to shrimp.

Coating shrimp in breadcrumbs, deep frying it or cooking it in creamy sauces can add extra calories and fat and reduce the health benefits of this lean shellfish. Choose better cooking ways to maximise the nutritional value of your shrimp consumption.

Takeaway

Shrimp is an excellent source of various vitamins and minerals, as well as protein. Eating shrimp can also boost heart and brain health due to the presence of omega-3 fatty acids and astaxanthin.

Although shrimp is rich in cholesterol, there's no evidence that it's detrimental to heart health. There are concerns regarding the quality of farm-raised shrimp that may be contaminated with antibiotics, despite the health benefits of shrimp.

However, there're a number of measures you can take to guarantee the quality of your shrimp, such as purchasing it from trusted vendors. Overall, shrimp is a nutritious food that's compatible with a balanced diet.

