Signs your liver is healing: 5 major signs that indicate your liver is improving

From experiencing improvements in the digestive system to having mental clarity, there are several signs that the liver is healing from damage.

Certain health problems can damage the liver and impair its functioning. Possible symptoms of liver damage may include: fatigue, loss of appetite, vomiting, nausea, swelling or pain in the upper abdomen and rapid weight loss with no exact cause. All these symptoms can take a toll on your life and even affect your mental health.

However, the good news is that the liver is a robust organ that has an incredible ability to heal and regenerate itself. As it heals, you may experience positive changes in your body, making you feel much better and a lot healthier. Here we’ve listed some of the major signs you may notice when your liver is healing.

Signs that your liver is healing

Take a look at the signs and symptoms that suggest your liver might be healing itself from damage:

#1 You feel energetic

Your energy levels will improve. (Photo via Pexels/Maksim Goncharenok)

Experiencing higher levels of energy is one of the major signs your liver is healing. Fatigue and weakness are common symptoms of liver damage. You might feel like you are tired all day or that you have weaknesses with no energy left for anything.

When your liver function improves, though, you may notice that your energy levels have increased and that you're always active and full of energy. This is among the top-most signs that the liver is healing.

#2 You may experience mental clarity

Clear thinking and reduced brain fog are also among the major signs that the liver is healing. When the liver isn’t functioning well, it can lead to accumulation of toxins in the body, making it difficult for you to concentrate or think clearly.

Sometimes, it may lead to brain fog and other problems, as well. However, when the liver starts to heal, it automatically improves your ability to concentrate and also boosts memory. Overall, it enables the brain to function better.

#3 Your diet will improve

Your diet will improve. (Photo via Pexels/Nathan Cowley)

When you have a liver problem, you may notice that your diet reduces, and it becomes difficult for you to digest foods. You may also notice changes in taste, and some flavors can become unpleasant for you, as well.

All that happens due to changes in the body’s overall energy. When your diet starts returning to normal, though, it's a sign that the liver is healing and functioning well.

#4 You may start to have stabilized stool

Liver problems can affect your stool and lead to severe stomach problems. When the liver isn’t working well, it doesn’t produce enough bile, which leads to clay-colored and pale stools.

Sometimes, it may even cause constipation. However, when you have firmer, brown-colored stools, it indicates that the liver is producing enough bile, which is among the major signs that the liver is healing.

#5 Eye and skin color returns to normal

Your skin will return to its normal color. (Photo via Pexels/NEOSiAM 2021)

When your normal skin and eye color return, it’s a sign that the liver is healing. Liver damage leads to a build-up of toxins in the body, which sometimes may also cause yellowing of eyes and skin, called jaundice. It's one of the major symptoms of liver damage.

However, when your eyes and skin start returning to their normal color, that's a sign that the liver is recovering from damage and is regaining its potential to function better.

So, these were some of the major signs that your liver is healing, but how long does the healing process take? Well, it depends on the type and severity of the liver disease you have, and whether you're under any medical treatment.

Generally, you can see certain improvements within a week, but if the liver is severely damaged, improvements may take a few months. If you're unsure about the healing process, it's best to consult a doctor to get an idea of what you can expect in your case.

