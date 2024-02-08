Signs of resentment in a relationship that you need to let go

You know that emotional struggle exists in a relationship when you spot signs of resentment. Unfortunately, unaddressed emotions continue to impact relationships.

While resentment is often talked about in the context of romantic relationships, it exists everywhere. Resentment is a complex emotion, and no one really likes it. It often arises from a combination of injustice, anger and hurt.

Someone who is sad can be asked to feel happier, but what do you tell a person who experienced signs of resentment? There's no easy way out of this emotion. While it's natural to be disappointed with others, resentment has a pervasive nature.

In a way, it can insidiously eat up a relationship and leave individuals feeling emotionally depleted.

What are signs of resentment in a relationship?

Resentment is a negative emotion detrimental in the short and long-term. (Image via Unsplash/Eric Ward)

It can be difficult to trace the origins of resentment in a relationship. It often stems from unfulfilled needs, childhood trauma or unresolved conflicts.

Here are some prominent signs of resentment in a relationship:

You end up having frequent conflicts with the other person. You may also find yourself criticising or belittling their behaviour.

Communication often breaks down. It may appear that you are trying to communicate, but they are not able to make sense of it.

You often keep track of where they have gone wrong. Your mind becomes attuned to their failures, and you make sure to point them out.

It becomes a blame game. You blame them for things you don't want to take responsibility for. They become the scapegoat for all your actions.

How do I let go of signs of resentment?

It's not easy to let go off resentment, but it's possible. (Image via Unsplash/Kyle Broad)

It's important to think of the potential effects of resentment in a relationship. Whether it's a professional or personal relationship, resentment often finds an unconscious way to influence them.

If not addressed, it can cause permanent damage and lead to the development of toxic relationships. It can also become a stubborn emotion that you want to hold on to.

Here are some ways to work with them:

Acknowledge the presence and impact of resentment on your relationships. Check to see if it's serving a purpose for you.

Determine if you find value in the relationship and want to improve your communication with them.

Avoid the blame game. Resentment often forces you to escape responsibility. You will notice that the other person's behavior is consuming you excessively.

Harness the power of forgiveness. Choose to let go of the past and work on the present.

It can be difficult to work with complex emotions on your own. It's highly recommended that you work with a mental health professional to sort and address unaddressed emotions.

Therapy can become a space for you to reflect objectively on the impact of your relationships without invalidating your experiences. It makes sense to let go of the signs of resentment rather than hold on to them.

Janvi Kapur is a counselor with a Master's degree in applied psychology with a specialization in clinical psychology.

