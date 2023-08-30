Singer Adele collapsed backstage in Las Vegas due to sciatica flare-up 

Adele, the 35-year-old famous singer recently collapsed backstage during her Las Vegas residency. The singer revealed that she collapsed due to a sciatica flare-up and was unable to move.

‘The Easy on Me’ singer has been performing at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas as part of her Weekends with Adele residency.

What happened to Adele?

The singer collapsed backstage due to a flare-up of spinal condition. (Photo via Instagram/officialadelefanpage)

According to the Sun, the 35-year-old addressed the audience and revealed that before appearing on stage, she collapsed backstage after suffering a flare-up of her spinal condition sciatica.

Sciatica is a nerve pain that occurs due to an inflammation or irritation of the sciatic nerve. It affects one or more nerves that go down the lower back and into the legs.

Sciatica pain can lead to numbness or tingling sensation in the back or butt and may also spread to the legs.

“They picked my whole body up off the floor” - Adele

The singer addressed her fans. (Photo via Instagram/officialadelefanpage)

She told fans that she fell on the floor and was unable to move because of a sciatica attack. The singer also revealed that she was unable to move and someone from her production team found her.

"They picked my whole body up off the floor. I am going to sit down and rest my sciatica, Adele explained to the audience."

This is not the first time that the singer has talked about her health conditions with her fans.

Previously, while performing on New Year’s Eve, the Grammy award-winning singer told her audience that due to her spinal nerve condition, she faces challenges while walking and is unable to walk normally.

Explaining to fans, Adele said at the time:

"I’ve just got to get over to the other side of the stage. I have to waddle these days because I have really bad sciatica.

In February, earlier this year, the award-winning singer also talked about her disc issues during a show.

"Is anyone else kind of my age starting getting bad knees? I have got really bad sciatica in my left leg, and my LF disc is not there anymore. It’s worn away," she shared

The singer later disclosed that she was performing with a disintegrated disc in her spine.

The mother of one had previously talked about how she had suffered because of her health for ‘half her life’. However, she believes that her weight-loss journey has potentially helped her overcome pain and made her strong.

What are some common symptoms of sciatica?

Sciatica can cause pain and numbness. (Photo via Pexels/Karolina Grabowska)

Sciatica symptoms can include the following:

mild to severe pain

numbness and tingling sensation

muscle weakness

fecal or urinary incontinence

It's important to note that sciatica pain can occur because of any condition affecting the sciatic nerve. That includes conditions like herniated disks, injuries or trauma, degenerative disk disease, osteoarthritis, tumors, spinal stenosis and spondylolisthesis.

Fortunately, there are several treatment options that can help manage pain and other symptoms and increase overall mobility too. In severe cases where symptoms are serious and other treatments don’t work, surgery might be an option.