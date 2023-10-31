Sinus infection vs cold. What are some of the differences between the two?

If we consider the sinus infection vs cold debate, there are several areas of divergences but there are also ways in which the two are very similar.

First and foremost, leaving aside a few, the symptoms of both sinus infections or sinusitis and colds can be very similar. Sore throat, clogged nose, and cough are common to both of these.

Secondly, sometimes symptoms of cold can be prolonged in the body, culminating in an eventual sinus infection. This, however, does not mean that the common cold leads to sinusitis. It only means that sometimes it can provide the conditions that are required for sinusitis to emerge.

A major difference between a cold and sinusitis is the duration of their stay in a person's body once they are affected by it.

The symptoms of a cold usually last from 3 to 10 days or slightly more, depending on the body's immune system. On the other hand, symptoms of sinusitis usually last longer and keep recurring more frequently in the presence of possible triggers.

Another point of difference between the two could be based on how contagious they can be. Common colds can be very contagious. This means that if you are around a person who has a cold it is very likely that you would catch it too.

On the other hand, besides some forms of viral sinus infections, the infection is not a communicable one.

What are some of the common symptoms of a cold?

Some common symptoms of cold may include a runny nose, headaches, and cough (Image via freepik)

Cold or common cold, as the name suggests, is extremely common. People usually experience it during season changes. However, there can be several other external factors that might cause it. For instance, constant intake of cold food items and/or liquids can cause temperature fluctuations in your body eventually causing a cold.

Besides this, certain allergens might sometimes trigger colds among individuals who are allergic to specific irritants. Thus, you might see people catching a cold after being triggered due to dust or a strong smell from a perfume bottle. Having said that, some of the common symptoms of cold include:

blocked nose due to mucus or changes in the internal structure of the nose due to infection

runny nose

coughing

sore throat

red eyes

watery eyes

headaches

fever (rare)

difficulty in breathing properly

sneezing

What are some of the common symptoms of sinus infections?

Some of the common symptoms of sinusitis include cough, headache, and fatigue (Image via freepik)

Sinus infections can be really bad depending on how severe the infection is. In sinusitis, the tissues that line the sinuses get swollen or inflamed. This usually happens due to an infection caused by an external stimulus such as a bacteria, virus, or fungus.

Some of the most common symptoms of sinus infections include:

headache

loss of smell

cough

pain in sinus areas such as behind the eyes.

pain in the teeth

sore throat

fatigue

stuffy nose

nasal discharge

Treatment plans for cold and sinus infections

If you have sinusitis nasal corticosteroid sprays may be suggested for its treatment (Image via freepik)

The treatment plans suggested for cold and sinusitis are different. However, most of the home remedies for the two are similar.

In both cases, it is advised that steam is taken at regular intervals, to ease the symptoms. Intake of hot fluids is also recommended in both cases.

For cold usually, antibiotics are not suggested unless it is accompanied by a fever. However, in sinusitis antibiotics are prescribed to deal with the adverse symptoms of the same.

Moreover, other forms of treatment such as allergy shots, oral corticosteroids, nasal corticosteroid sprays, and antihistamines may also be suggested.

As can be observed, there are several ways in which sinus infections are similar to colds. However, there are also some stark differences between the two. Therefore, there must be a proper diagnosis before treatment is carried out.