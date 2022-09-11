Sitting for Long Hours? 5 Easy Yoga Poses to Try

Sitting for prolonged periods has several adverse effects, which can be countered by a few yoga poses.

Some of the health problems that can come from sitting too much are heart disease, intestinal problems, varicose veins, weak bones, muscle loss, brain damage, and a higher risk of colon, breast, endometrial, and lung cancer.

However, the way our lives are now, we have to sit for long periods - be it at our work desks in front of a computer, in a car on the way to and from work, or on the couch in front of a TV. Nevertheless, there are yoga poses to counter the adverse effects of sitting for prolonged periods.

Yoga Poses to Counter Long Hours of Sitting

Here's a look at five easy yoga poses that can help activate the muscles, counteract the negative effects of long hours of sitting, and improve posture:

1) Hands and Knees with Wrist Stretch

Many of us are tied to technology, which can be bad for our arms and wrists. This version of tabletop makes up for all the typing you do all day. It will also help to get you into a different pose, which counteracts the negative effects of sitting in one pose all day long.

To do this exercise:

Get on your hands and knees, and turn your hands over so that the palms are facing up and the tips of your fingers are pointing back towards your knees.

Make sure that your shoulders are still over your wrists, and your hips are still over your knees.

If you feel too much pressure on your wrists, put a little more weight on your knees so that the angle at your wrists isn't as sharp.

If it feels good, slowly rock forward, and back a few times or do a few Cat and Cow movements.

Stay in this position for 5–10 breaths. Carefully lean back, and put your palms on the mat.

2) Vasisthasana

This pose is a great way to stretch the sides, which can get tight when you sit for long periods.

The intercostal muscles, which help us breathe, are on the sides of our torso. Take some time at the start of your practice to make room on your mat so that you can breathe more deeply.

To do this exercise:

From the tabletop, move your right foot toward the back of your mat, and turn your heel down so that your foot touches the mat, and the edge of the foot is parallel to the back of the mat.

Turn on your left knee to bring your left foot directly behind your left knee and shin parallel to the back of the mat.

Reach your right arm up to the sky.

As much as you can, breathe into your right side.

Hold this position for 5–10 breaths. Go back to the table, and change sides.

3) Adho Mukha Svanasana

This basic pose helps stretch the hamstrings and calves and builds strength in the upper body. The fact that this pose is done upside down also improves circulation, which is very important after sitting all day.

To do this exercise:

To get into the downward facing dog from tabletop, lift your hips up and back.

Start with your knees slightly bent so that you can focus on stretching your back instead of the backs of your legs.

Turn the insides of your arms up, and loosen up your shoulders.

Pull your ribs in towards your back, and lift your sitting bones up towards the sky.

You can stop your low back from arching by pulling your tailbone towards your pubic bone.

Soften your gaze, and drop your head so that the tops of your arms line up with your ears.

Breathe steadily into your back for five to ten breaths.

4) Virbhadrasana II

Also called the Warrior II, this pose makes your legs stronger and opens up the hips and chest. It also improves circulation and energizes the body. This asana can help counteract long hours of sitting.

To do this exercise:

Step forward with your right foot and back with your left.

As you press down with your left foot, turn your left toes out to the left. Your right thigh should be parallel to the ground.

Your right knee should be directly over your right ankle, and your right toes should be pointing in the same direction.

Pull your right knee back to the middle to keep it from caving in towards your right big toe.

Both your legs should be strong and full of energy. Give your inner thighs a squeeze.

As your lower belly and upper ribs come together, sink your pelvis down.

Align your shoulders with your hips, and reach out with both arms.

Keep your hands next to your shoulders. Look to the right of your hand.

Hold for three to five deep breaths, and step your left foot forward. Do the same thing on the other side.

5) Salabhasana

This is a great asana that builds strength in the muscles of the spine, buttocks, and backs of the legs and arms. It also helps improve posture and counteracts hunched posture due to sitting for prolonged periods.

To do this exercise:

Lie down on your stomach with your head on the floor, arms by your sides, and legs about hip-width apart behind you.

Put the tops of your feet on the floor by pulling your toes out.

Turn your thighs inwards a little, and stretch your legs behind you while pressing the tops of your feet into the floor.

Lift your head, upper torso, and arms, turning your palms so that they face your body and press the shoulder blades firmly against your back.

Keep reaching your legs towards the wall behind you as you lift your feet and legs off the floor.

Make the backs of your legs and lower, middle, and upper back feel the same. Slowly go back to the floor after a few breaths.

Takeaway

Long periods of sitting can lead to health problems, aches, and pains. The aforementioned yoga poses can help you counteract long hours of sitting and improve your posture.

What do you think of this story? Tell us in the comments below..

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Bhargav