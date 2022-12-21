Pull exercises are basically strength training workouts involving concentric contractions. These exercises are an ideal way to balance the body, strengthen muscles, and boost functioning.

Pull workouts mainly involve the muscles required to perform any pulling activity, including the hamstrings, glutes, trapezius, forearms, back, and erector spinae. Additionally, these exercises strengthen the muscles responsible for mobility, flexibility, and posture.

In this article, we’ve rounded up a few best pull exercises for the upper body. These exercises can help build strength and muscle in some of the major upper body muscles, including the biceps, chest, forearm, and back.

Best pull exercises for upper body

Add the following six exercises to your pull-day workout routine to train your upper body efficiently:

1) Dumbbell row

A dumbbell row, sometimes also referred to as a bent-over row, is one of the best pull exercises for the upper body. It particularly targets the middle back muscles, including the latissimus dorsi, trapezius, and rhomboids while also working the posterior deltoid (back of the shoulders).

Instructions:

Hold a dumbbell in each hand, and position your feet at a hip-width distance.

Hinge at your hips till the torso gets parallel to the floor, and allow the dumbbells to hang just beneath your chest. Ensure that the palms are facing towards the body.

With the core muscles engaged, slowly pull the dumbbells up towards your ribs by lifting your elbow towards the ceiling. Make sure the arm is close to the body throughout the exercise.

Lower the dumbbells to the starting position, and repeat the exercise.

This exercise can also be done using one arm at a time to work on both sides separately.

2) Biceps curl

The biceps curl is one of the most beneficial pull exercises for the biceps i.e., the muscles located in the front of the upper arm. Traditionally, this exercise is done with dumbbells, but it can also be practiced using a barbell, kettlebell, and cable.

Instructions:

Stand upright with a dumbbell in each hand.

With the core muscles engaged and back stable, bend your elbow joint, and slowly lift the dumbbells towards your shoulders. Make sure the elbows don’t flare out to the sides.

Lower the dumbbells back to the starting position, and repeat the exercise.

3) Chin-up

The chin-up is among the most effective vertical pull exercises that particularly target the muscles in the back and improve grip strength too.

Instructions:

Grab a pull-up bar using a supinated grip, and place your hands at a shoulder-width distance.

Contract the scapula, and engage the abs as you pull your body up till the chin reaches above the pull-up bar. As you pull, ensure that the core muscles are tight.

Lower down to the starting position, and repeat the exercise.

4) Face pull

One of the best exercises to improve posture, the face pull is a simple yet very effective exercise. It targets the upper back muscles and helps prevent spinal misalignment.

Instructions:

Set a rope attachment to a cable pulley at your face level.

Hold the rope with both hands, with the thumbs facing towards the floor.

Keeping the back straight and neck neutral, pull the ropes by pulling the elbows back till they reach shoulder level.

As you pull the rope towards your face, pull your hands wide apart so that the ropes go past your face.

5) Dumbbell pullover

A dumbbell pullover is one of the most foundational pull exercises that specifically targets the lats and chest. Along with these muscles, this exercise works on other upper body muscles too, including the pectoralis major, triceps, and serratus muscles.

Instructions:

Lie down on an exercise bench with your face up. Hold a dumbbell with both hands. Keep the abs engaged at all times.

Bring the dumbbell over your head by fully extending the elbow back, and return your arms to the starting position.

Ensure that your elbows are fully extended but not locked.

Once you gain strength and build confidence, try doing this exercise with a dumbbell in each hand. That will train the muscles even harder and level up your upper body strength training routine.

6) Single-arm cable row

It's one of the best pull exercises that train the back muscles one side at a time while reducing imbalances and weaknesses. By working on each side separately, both sides of the back get equal strength and growth.

To do the exercise:

Set the cable to lower chest level, and hold the handle in your right hand.

Stand upright with your feet at hip distance.

Row the handle towards your upper stomach while keeping the back muscles straight.

Straighten your elbow as you pull the cable towards you.

Return the cable to the starting position, and repeat the exercise. Complete equal reps on both sides.

Takeaway

These were some of the best pull exercises to train and build upper body muscles. Incorporate them in your pull-day workout and notice how efficiently they can help you develop upper body strength. Perform at least three sets of these exercises, and aim for ten reps initially.

Before starting your training, remember to warm up the muscles with some low-impact cardio and stretching exercises. Also, ensure that you cool down after your workout session.

