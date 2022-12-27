6 Best Single Arm Pulldown Alternatives

Want to add variety to your back workout routine? Consider including a few single arm pulldown alternatives in your session.

A single arm pulldown is one of the best exercises for developing strength and adding mass to the back. While this exercise targets several muscles in the upper body, such as the forearms and shoulders, the primary muscles targeted are the lats or latissimus dorsi.

Whether you don’t have a lat pulldown machine in your gym or have an injury stalling your back routine, there're many single arm lat pulldown alternatives to try. These exercises are as effective as standard pulldowns and are sure to make your workouts more efficient and interesting.

Single arm pulldown alternatives

We’ve rounded below a few of the six best single arm pulldown alternatives for you to try in your next gym session:

1) Cable row

Cable rows target the back muscles. (Photo via Pexels/Scott Webb)

This is one of the best single arm pulldown alternatives that not only targets and strengthens the back but also boosts overall upper body strength and endurance by involving multiple muscle groups at once. That includes the erector spinae, middle back, rhomboids, and lower trapezius.

How to do a cable row:

Attach a grip attachment to the cable using a neutral or underhand grip. Stand or sit in front of the cable machine, and lean your torso forward.

Hold the cable, and pull your elbows down and back while keeping them close to your sides. Continue to pull till your elbows reach the middle of the torso.

Return to the starting position, and repeat the exercise.

Remember that the lower your elbows are, the more the lats will get targeted.

2) One-arm landmine row

One-arm landmine rows are one of the most versatile single arm pulldown alternatives that build strength and add muscle mass to the back. This exercise also enhances stability and balance and improves misalignment in the spine and overall body.

How to do a one-arm landmine row:

Place the bar in the landmine attachment, and hold the free end in your right hand.

Stand with your left foot a few feet forward to increase balance and stability.

Lean slightly forward so that the torso gets parallel to the floor, and row the bar towards your hips while keeping your elbow tight and stable.

Repeat.

3) Cable rope pullover

The cable rope pullover is an effective alternative to single arm pulldown exercise. (Photo via Pexels/Yan Krukau)

The cable rope pullover is among some of the most effective single-arm pulldown alternatives that can help enhance range of motion and target the lats even more intensely.

How to do a cable rope pullover:

Set the cable pulley to its highest position, and attach a rope to the cable.

Stand straight facing the cable tower, and hold the end of the rope using a pronated or neutral grip.

Move two steps away from the cable, and allow the arms to extend up and out just in front of you.

Start the movement by moving your elbows back and down while keeping the arms absolutely straight.

Pause at full contraction, and return the arms to their starting position.

Repeat the exercise.

4) Dumbbell pullover

The dumbbell pullover is one of the most functional single arm pulldown alternatives that equally targets the chest and back muscles. This exercise works on the major muscles in the upper body and also helps improve shoulder strength and mobility.

How to do a dumbbell pullover?

Hold a dumbbell, and lie down straight on your back on an exercise bench. Place your feet flat on the floor.

With your core muscles engaged, hold the end of the dumbbell with both hands, and raise it above your chest by bringing your arms up.

Keep your back flat and abs engaged, and lower your arms till the biceps get near your ears and the dumbbell behind your head.

Repeat the exercise.

5) Eccentric pull-up

Pull-ups build back strength and size. (Photo via Pexels/Victor Freitas)

Eccentric pull-ups are one of the best single arm pulldown alternatives for people who find standard pull-ups difficult. This exercise is the best way to develop back strength and size.

How to an eccentric pull-up:

Step on a stool or box to get yourself up to grab the pull-up bar. Hold the pull-up bar tightly using an underhand grip.

Once you're settled in this position, lower yourself till the arms get fully extended.

Pause for a few seconds at the bottom, and repeat the exercise.

6) Banded straight arm pulldown

This is another great single arm lat pulldown alternative for people who don’t have access to a lat pulldown or a cable machine.

How to do a banded straight arm pulldown:

Hook a resistance band around something sturdy, such as a rack, door frame, or pull-up bar.

Grab the band using a neutral grip at shoulder-width distance, and take a few steps back.

Slightly lean forward, and pull the band down towards your thighs. As you pull the band, make sure to keep your arms straight.

Reverse the movement, and repeat the exercise.

Takeaway

So, these were some of the best single arm pulldown alternatives you must try in your next workout session. Just be careful with overhead lifting movements, and keep your posture straight to avoid back pain.

Also, remember to keep your movements under control to get the most out of the aforementioned single arm pulldown alternatives.

