6 Best Winter Yoga Poses to Keep You Warm and Energized

Winter yoga poses can be a great way to stay warm during the colder months, but you need to choose poses that can get the blood flowing throughout the body.

The following poses can help you feel energized and strong even when the temperature is low outside.

Best Winter Yoga Poses to Keep You Warm and Energized

Here's a look at six winter yoga poses:

1) Kapalabhati

Kapalabhati helps in developing breath control. (Image via Unsplash/Avrielle Suleiman)

It's a powerful exercise for the lungs and abdominal muscles, but it also helps develop breath control. Breath control is important, as it helps you concentrate when doing the Kapalabhati, which is an advanced pose.

Kapalabhati can be done in a chair or on your knees. If you're new to yoga, start with the first option, and work your way up after a few weeks of practice. This winter yoga pose should be done regularly for maximum benefits. So if you're looking for something quick that can make you feel energized after only one session, this pose is not the right option.

The main benefit of this winter yoga pose is weight loss because of its ability to help build muscle and burn fat while stimulating digestion and improving respiratory function.

2) Forward Fold

A forward fold is a gentle pose that's good for beginners. It's easy to do wherever you are, even if you don't have yoga props.

Benefits of Forward Fold

This pose stretches the hamstrings and calf muscles, which can help relieve pain from sitting or standing for long periods.

It strengthens the shoulders, arms, and back muscles due to the weight-bearing nature of the pose (you're leaning on your hands). That makes it an excellent way to start off a more active practice like Sun Salutation A (Surya Namaskar A) or Sun Salutation B (Surya Namaskar B).

Forward folds also help release tension in the upper body by encouraging deep breathing. They're known as restorative poses, as they allow you to unwind after an intense workout.

3) High Lunge

High lunges stretch the tight hamstring muscles. (Image via Unsplash/Zen Bear Yoga)

The high lunge is an excellent pose for opening the hips, shoulders, and chest. It also helps with weight loss, detoxification, and digestion.

This winter yoga pose is great for after a long day of work when you're feeling stiff or sore. It's so relaxing that it can feel like you're melting into your mat when you get into it.

High lunges stretch the front of the body while strengthening both legs by holding them in place and opening up tight muscles on the backside (like the hamstrings).

4) Warrior III

Warrior yoga poses help improve digestion. (Image via Unsplash/Patrick Hendry)

Warrior III is a standing pose that's often practiced in yoga classes. It stretches the hips, thighs, and shoulders. This pose improves balance and stability as well as digestive functioning and circulation.

Here's how to do it:

Stand with your feet 3-4 feet apart while holding onto something for support if needed.

Bend one knee while keeping your other leg straight on the floor behind you at an angle of 90 degrees or greater (as shown).

Make sure the back heel is pressing into the floor so that you don't collapse backwards onto it.

For extra stability, point both toes on each foot forward. For less intensity, sit up tall with knees bent over hips rather than bringing hips forward toward chest/shoulders. That will alleviate pressure in the lower back.

5) Eagle Pose

The eagle pose is a great one to try, especially if you're new to yoga. This winter yoga pose can help you stay warm and energized, and it requires minimal movement in the lower body.

To do the eagle pose:

Begin seated on your mat or blanket with your legs crossed in front of you.

Interlace the fingers of each hand, and place them just above the knees so that they form an X shape. You can also hold onto a strap or towel as an alternative grip point in this pose.

Keeping the shoulders down and back, lift the elbows off the floor as far as possible without letting them drop below shoulder height (if they don't reach this point yet, that's fine). At first, it may seem like there isn't much room for improvement, but once those arms get used to being stretched out straight overhead, they will start reaching higher too.

6) Crow Pose

Practicing yoga poses helps strengthen the lower body. (Image via Unsplash/Mor Shani)

The Crow Pose is a great way to strengthen the legs, ankles, and hips. It also requires quite a bit of balance and flexibility. Try practicing this pose while holding onto something for extra support, if you need it at first.

This winter yoga pose can give you a good stretch throughout the upper back and shoulders while increasing blood flow to your brain.

Takeaway

Not only is winter yoga poses a great way to stay fit, it can also help you sleep better and feel happier. So if you're looking for a way to stay healthy this winter, make yoga a regular habit.

Yoga is not only a great way to keep the body in shape and mind calm, but it also gives you an opportunity to connect with others who share the same passion for wellness. Whether it’s alone or with friends, there are many benefits that come from this ancient practice. We hope we’ve convinced you of one more today.

