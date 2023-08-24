6 easy ways to restore natural foot function for improved posture and balance

If you want to put a spring back in your step and restore natural foot function, you're in the right place.

The feet are incredible structures designed to provide support, balance and mobility. However, the modern lifestyle, with its abundance of hard surfaces and restrictive footwear, often hinders the foot's natural function.

That can lead to a myriad of problems, from arch and heel pain to toe deformities and reduced mobility. With a few simple adjustments and exercises, though, you can restore the foot's natural function.

Understanding foot function

Basics of foot function (Image via Pexels/Pixabay)

Before we get into the tips and exercises, let's understand the natural function of the feet. They contain numerous joints, tendons, ligaments and muscles that work together to support bodyweight, absorb shock and propel us forward.

The arches of the foot, namely the medial arch (inner arch), lateral arch (outer arch) and transverse arch (across the midfoot), provide stability and flexibility, distributing the bodyweight evenly.

When the feet are functioning optimally, these arches work in balance, allowing us to move smoothly and efficiently.

Tips to restore natural foot function

Here are six tips:

#1 Choose the right footwear

Opt for the right footwear (Image via Pexels/Pixabay)

One of the first steps in restoring natural foot function is to choose footwear that allows the feet to move and function as they are meant to.

Unfortunately, many popular shoe styles prioritize fashion over foot health, leading to cramped toes, limited arch support and restricted foot movement.

Opt for shoes that have a wider toe box, allowing the toes to spread and move freely. Look for shoes with arch support that match the natural shape of the foot's arches, providing stability without overcorrecting. Additionally, choose footwear that's flexible and allows the feet to bend and move naturally.

#2 Go barefoot or wear minimalist shoes

Barefoot walking (Image via Pexels/Alicia Zinn)

While shoes are a necessary part of our daily life, it's also essential to spend time barefoot or wear minimalist shoes whenever possible. Spending time barefoot allows the feet to fully flex, strengthen the small muscles and experience a wide range of natural movements.

If going barefoot is not practical, consider wearing minimalist shoes that mimic the feeling of being barefoot. These shoes provide minimal cushioning and allow the feet to move naturally, promoting proper foot function.

#3 Strengthen your feet

Strengthen your muscles. (Image via Pexels/Run Ffwpu)

Just like any other muscle in the body, the muscles in the feet need regular exercise to stay strong and functional.

Simple exercises like toe curls, toe spreaders and towel scrunches can help strengthen the muscles in the feet and improve their flexibility. Performing these exercises regularly can promote better foot function and reduce risk of foot problems.

#4 Stretch and mobilize

Stretch every day. (Image via Pexels/Osvaldo Castillo)

Apart from strengthening exercises, it's crucial to stretch and mobilize the feet regularly.

One effective stretch is the calf stretch, which helps improve the flexibility of the Achilles tendon and calf muscles, allowing the foot to achieve a full range of motion.

Another useful exercise is ankle circles, which help improve ankle mobility and promote proper foot mechanics.

#5 Get professional help

Consult a physician, if necessary (Image via Pexels/This is zun)

If you're experiencing significant foot pain or have a foot condition that's affecting your daily life, it's important to seek professional help.

Consulting a podiatrist or foot specialist can provide valuable insights and personalized treatment options to restore the foot's natural function. They can assess your foot structure, recommend specific exercises or orthotics and address any underlying issues contributing to your foot problems.

#6 Make a gradual transition

Slowly transition while changing footwear. (Image via Pexels/Luis Quintero)

When implementing changes to restore natural foot function, remember to transition gradually.

If you're switching to minimalist shoes or starting a new exercise routine, allow your feet time to adjust. Start with shorter periods, and gradually increase as your feet adapt.

Restoring natural foot function is the key to healthy and happy feet. By choosing the right footwear, going barefoot or wearing minimalist shoes, strengthening and stretching the feet, and seeking professional help when needed, you can improve foot function and reduce risk of foot problems. Remember, it's never too late to start taking care of your feet.