6 Foods That May Cause Heartburn

Heartburn is a common symptom of several related conditions such as gastroesophageal reflux disease (GERD), so it's advisable to avoid foods that may cause heartburn.

It has been found that up to 27.8% of U.S. adults suffer from this gastrointestinal disorder. GERD refers to the condition where the contents of the stomach flow back into the oesophagus. It's associated with the following symptoms:

heartburn

burping

chest pain

a sour taste in the mouth

Normally, stomach acid is prevented from entering the oesophagus by the lower esophageal sphincter (LES), which is a ring-like muscle. Impairment of this muscle can be a reason behind gastroesophageal reflux disease.

Factors Causing Heartburn and Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease

Diet plays a key role in the management of GERD, so foods that may cause heartburn must be avoided completely. There're several other lifestyle-related factors that might trigger heartburn in GERD. The most common factors are:

Gastroparesis (delayed stomach emptying)

Obesity

Age

Consumption of alcohol

Smoking

Pregnancy

Medications, such as benzodiazepines, NSAIDs, or antidepressants

Treatment of GERD involves managing its symptoms, especially heartburn. There're no official guidelines for a diet in the case of GERD, but dietitians often recommend the exclusion of certain foods that may cause heartburn.

You can also try a gastroparesis diet to reduce heartburn.

Foods That May Cause Heartburn

Here's a list of six foods that must be avoided if you're experiencing heartburn or if you have a history of gastroesophageal reflux disease:

1) Chocolate

Chocolates should be avoided in GERD (Image via Unsplash/Tamas Pap)

Chocolates of any kind are among foods that may cause heartburn. That's because ingredients in chocolate like cacao and caffeine can relax the lower oesophageal sphincter and cause acid reflux. If you're a chocolate lover, try reducing your intake or eliminating chocolates altogether for relief.

2) Spicy food

It has been observed that spicy foods often trigger heartburn and acid reflux. The exact mechanism of the phenomenon is still unknown, but it's thought that certain chemical compounds present in common spices can regulate intestinal movements. Although the mechanism is unclear, it's advised to avoid spicy foods that may cause heartburn.

3) Onion

Onions are a rich source of FODMAPs (fermentable oligosaccharides, disaccharides, monosaccharides, and polyols), which are small non-digestible carbs known to cause intestinal problems in people with irritable bowel disease (IBD).

People who're sensitive to FODMAPs can often get heartburn. Although it's unclear how onions trigger GERD symptoms, it has been observed that raw onions are among the foods that may cause heartburn.

4) Alcohol

Alcohol can cause acid reflux (Image via Unsplash/Adam Jaime)

Alcohol is the enemy of the gut. Moderate to excess amounts of alcohol can trigger heartburn and other GERD symptoms.

Alcohol is also known to relax the lower oesophageal sphincter and cause acid reflux. Several studies have associated alcohol with intestinal disorders, including GERD. Alcohol is definitely among the foods that may cause heartburn.

5) Coffee and caffeine

Caffeine is another food that may cause heartburn. It's known to stimulate gastric acid secretion and relax the lower oesophageal sphincter, causing heartburn.

However, studies on caffeine and GERD are inconclusive, so it's advised to reduce coffee intake only when it causes heartburn. Caffeinated packaged beverages might also cause heartburn in some people.

6) Soda & soft drink

Carbonated beverages might cause discomfort in the stomach (Image via Unsplash/Andrew George)

Sodas and soft drinks may relax the oesophageal sphincter and increase acid production in the stomach. Soft drinks have been found to be the major reason behind nocturnal heartburn.

Carbonated beverages can increase the chances of acid reflux, so it's best to avoid carbonated drinks along with other foods that may cause heartburn.

Bottom Line

Heartburn can be caused by several foods that are known to relax the oesophageal sphincter and increase acid reflux. It can also be caused by certain high-FODMAP vegetables, including onions, artichokes, garlic, leek, and spring onions.

If you're suffering from GERD or inflammatory bowel disease, it's advisable to avoid foods that may cause heartburn. However, it must be kept in mind that merely avoiding these foods might not be able to manage severe medical conditions, so it's advisable to consult a medical professional if symptoms persist.

