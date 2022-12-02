A gastroparesis diet can be helpful when the stomach's emptying into the intestine is delayed. This condition can be triggered by other underlying medical conditions, such as diabetes, viral infections, vagus nerve injury, amyloidosis, scleroderma, and lupus.

Symptoms usually associated with gastroparesis include:

gas formation

vomiting

nausea

bloating

heartburn

acidity

Gastroparesis is usually associated with the above conditions and can be perceived as a warning sign for several disorders. It is usually a sign of a chronic, or long-term, condition. A gastroparesis diet can also prove beneficial after bariatric surgery or intestinal surgery that affects digestion.

The intake of fats and fiber can influence the severity of symptoms in a gastroparesis diet. Diet plays a huge role in the management and treatment of this condition. Medical attention is required if these remedies fail to address the symptoms. This article brings you insight into the gastroparesis diet and dietary tips to manage the symptoms.

Foods to Include in a Gastroparesis Diet

It is ideal and safe to consume small meals that are easy to digest in gastroparesis. This would allow the gut to empty the stomach properly.

The gastroparesis diet includes high-protein foods that can be digested slowly and vegetables that are easy on the stomach. This would allow the stomach to process the food easily. Check out this list of high-protein foods that are also delicious. The food should be soft in texture so that it is easy to chew and swallow.

Dr. Mark Cooper, MD, recommends easy-to-digest vegetables to aid the digestion process.

Here's a list of foods to include in a gastroparesis diet:

eggs

creamy peanut butter

bananas

white bread, (made from low-fiber or refined flour)

low-fat crackers

fruit juice

vegetable juice

fruit purees

mashed vegetables

Foods to Avoid in a Gastroparesis Diet

It was observed that high-fat and high-fiber foods increased the severity of gastroparesis. These foods can also slow stomach emptying. Sweetened beverages and alcohol can also affect stomach emptying. The following foods are not allowed in this diet:

carbonated beverages (sodas, soft drinks)

alcohol (all types)

beans and legumes

corn

seeds and nuts

broccoli and cauliflower (cruciferous vegetables)

cheese

heavy cream or full-fat cream

oil or butter in high quantities

How to Start a Gastroparesis Diet?

This type of diet is not required to be followed all the time and is required only in cases of gastroparesis flare-ups. Flare-ups are characterized by discomfort and pain in the stomach, along with bloating and gas formation.

There are no official guidelines for a gastroparesis diet. Most dietitians and nutritionists usually manage their patients through feedback. Experimental alterations in the diet can be done to check whether a food is safe or not.

A flare-up is best dealt with in a step-by-step manner. The diet starts with a full liquid diet that soothes the stomach and intestines.

Initially, it is recommended to consume only broth or bouillon soups, and blended vegetable juice. Gradually, crackers, peanut butter, cheese, and other semi-solid foods can be introduced once the pain subsides. Once the individual feels better, soft starches, eggs, fish, and chicken can be reintroduced.

Recipes for a Gastroparesis Diet

Soft foods like smoothies, soups, broths, and shakes are ideal to consume during flare-ups. The best foods include:

plain yogurt smoothies

fruit and vegetable smoothies or soups

meal replacement shakes (milk-based or vegan)

protein shakes (whey, casein, or vegan)

Check out this year's best vegan protein powders for women here.

Here are a few recipes to consider in this diet.

1) Banana smoothie

Bananas are among the foods that can be consumed on a gluten-free diet.

Ingredients:

2 cups almond milk or milk of choice.

2 fresh bananas

1/4 teaspoon cinnamon

Stevia as a sweetener

4 tbsp of fresh cream

4 drops of vanilla essence

Instructions:

Add all the ingredients to the blender and blend slowly until smooth.

You can check out the calorific value of bananas here.

2) Greek yogurt smoothie

Greek yogurt is among the best probiotic-rich foods to include in your diet. It is rich in zinc, calcium, vitamin B12, potassium, and phosphorus.

Ingredients:

1 cup whole blueberries

1 cup whole raspberries

1 banana, medium

1 cup unsweetened Greek yogurt

1 tbsp peanut butter (creamy)

2 tsp of honey

Unsweetened almond milk (chilled)

Ice cubes, optional

Instructions:

Put all the ingredients in a blender and blend until smooth. If the mixture is too thick, add a little almond milk.

Add the ice cubes once the mixture is smooth and blend again.

Summary

A semi-solid or liquid diet can help with gastroparesis. It has to be kept in mind that diet provides a home remedy. People with severe flare-ups must seek medical advice immediately.

Poll : 0 votes