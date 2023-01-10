6 Landmine Exercises for Each Muscle Group

Landmine exercises are a great way to build muscle and strength. They target the core, shoulders, and upper body all at once. The landmine is a small metal pole with weights on either end that looks like a barbell without the center handle. You can use it for squats, lunges, push-ups, and more.

In this article, we will show you six landmine exercises that can help improve your strength and performance in many areas of life:

Best Landmine Exercises For Targeting Each Muscle Group

Here are six of the best landmine exercises you can add to your daily workout routine:

1) Landmine Deadlift

Landmine deadlift works your hamstrings. (Image via Unsplash/Delaney Van)

Both the conventional and landmine versions of the deadlift are great for building strength in the lower back, hamstrings, and glutes. They target the muscles in different ways, so it's good to do both variations regularly.

To do a landmine deadlift:

Stand with your feet about hip-width apart and back straight.

Contract the hamstrings and glutes, and raise the barbell with your heels.

Don't arch your back, or let the weight come too far forward.

Lower the bar slowly to the floor, then repeat.

2) Landmine Rotation

This landmine shoulder press variation is a great way to build strength in the shoulders, upper back, and core.

To do a landmine rotation:

Get into half-kneeling position with the landmine barbell over one shoulder.

Press upward with straight arms till the elbows are fully extended above your head.

Lower back down slowly to the starting position.

Repeat for reps on one side before switching sides or moving on to another (e.g., push-up).

3) Landmine Lateral Raise

The landmine lateral raise is a shoulder-shaping landmine exercise that requires you to move in a fixed plane of motion. It involves rear delts to a greater degree than other standing lateral raise variations.

To do a landmine lateral raise:

Place the barbell in the landmine. Kneel down on one knee, with the opposite leg bent behind you and foot flat on the floor.

Place your other hand on your thigh for stability.

Position yourself so that the body is at an angle to the barbell, with an overhand grip (palms facing down).

Lift the barbell with both hands to shoulder height, and lower back down to the starting position.

Repeat for reps, if desired, or rest 60-90 seconds between sets, and do four sets of 10-12 reps per arm.

4) Landmine Press

Great workout that works the shoulder muscles. (Image via Pexels/Rodnae Productions)

The landmine press is a great way to work the shoulders. It can be done standing or sitting and with a dumbbell or barbell, making it versatile.

To do a landmine press:

Grab the barbell with one hand, and hold it a few inches away from your shoulder.

Engage the lats, grip, and core.

Press the barbell up till your elbow is straight and reaching forward at the top of the movement.

Slowly lower back down, and repeat.

5) Landmine Fly

Strengthens your core muscles. (Image via Pexel /Leon Ardho)

The landmine fly is a great exercise for the chest, shoulders, triceps and back. It also works the core muscles.

To do a landmine fly:

Lie on the floor with your feet flat and knees bent.

The working arm should be out to the side for stability; the other arm can rest on the abdomen.

Hold the barbell at waist level with your palm facing up and elbow slightly bent.

Keeping the shoulders down, lift the barbell up over the chest by using your pectoral muscles.

Slowly lower the weight till it touches the floor, and repeat.

6) Landmine Meadows Row

You can perform this landmine exercise by attaching a weighted barbell to the end of a long pole, which you then hold in your hands. The benefits of this type of exercise include increased balance and stability as well as core strengthening.

To do a landmine meadow row:

Stand in front of an Airex pad placed in a corner.

Grasp the barbell with both hands in an overhand grip.

Hinge forward slightly, and pivot away from the Airex pad.

Pull the weight up to your hips, and return under control.

Repeat for desired reps.

Landmine exercises are a welcome addition to any workout routine

Landmines are a versatile tool for building functional strength and are a great way to add variety to your workout.

The barbell can be used with many exercises, from bench press and row to squat and lunge. You don't need any special equipment or previous experience with the movement pattern. All you need is the barbell itself, some weights, and some space for whatever landmine exercise you choose to do.

Landmine exercises are great for people of any fitness level, as they allow you to overload your muscles by changing the angle of resistance — even if they're just using their bodyweight as resistance. That forces the stabilizing muscles (the ones that support you when you're standing up) to work harder than usual so that they have time to get stronger as well.

