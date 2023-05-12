6 simple ways to improve your gut health today

Gut health is a very important part of your overall health.

It helps you digest food and absorb nutrients, keeps harmful bacteria out of the body and can even affect depression, anxiety and other mood disorders.

Here are a few simple things you can do to improve the health of your gut.

Why gut health is important?

Improves immune system (Image via Unsplash/Milo Mcdowell)

Maintaining good gut health is important for overall health and wellbeing.

The gut is responsible for digesting and absorbing nutrients from the food we eat, which is essential for providing the body with the energy it needs to function properly.

Additionally, the gut is home to trillions of microorganisms, known as the gut microbiome, which plays a key role in maintaining a healthy immune system, regulating metabolism and even influencing mood and behavior.

Poor gut health has been linked to a range of health problems, including digestive disorders, autoimmune diseases, and mental health issues.

Therefore, taking steps to support gut health, like eating a healthy diet, staying hydrated and getting regular exercise, can help to promote overall health and wellbeing.

How to have a healthy gut?

Here are six ways:

1) Get enough sleep

Sleep is crucial. (Image via Unsplash/Brett Jordan)

Sleep is an important part of gut health, and not just because it helps you feel less grumpy.

The amount of sleep you need varies from person to person depending on age and other factors like stress level or lifestyle habits. Generally speaking, though, most people should get at least seven hours per night for optimal health.

Getting enough sleep is important for your digestive health. Sleep helps the body to pass food through the digestive tract and keep it moving along smoothly, so that you don't have any problems like constipation or irritable bowel syndrome.

2) Exercise

Working out (Image via Unsplash/Jenny hill)

When you exercise, the body releases endorphins.

Endorphins are hormones that make you feel good and improve your mood. Exercise also helps reduce stress and anxiety, which can lead to inflammation in the gut.

Exercise is also known to have positive effects on mental health, as it reduces symptoms of depression, improves cognitive function (ability to think and remember) and increases self-esteem by helping people build confidence through physical activity.

3) Eat a healthy diet

Maintain a healthy diet. (Image via Unsplash/Maddi Bazzocco)

A healthy diet is one of the best things you can do for gut health. Eating a balanced diet with plenty of fiber, healthy fats and vegetables will help keep the digestive system running smoothly.

Avoid sugar and processed foods, like white bread, as well as alcohol if possible. Some people find that certain foods affect their digestion more than others.

For example, some people report feeling better when they avoid high-fiber foods like nuts or seeds, as they cause abdominal pain or diarrhea.

4) Try probiotics and prebiotics

Prebiotic and Protbiotic (Image via Unsplash/Freestocks)

Probiotics are good bacteria that help keep the gut healthy. They can be found in foods like yogurt, kimchi and sauerkraut.

Probiotic supplements should be taken with food to avoid upsetting your stomach or causing gas pains. If you're taking a multivitamin containing probiotics, make sure it doesn't contain any iron.

Prebiotics are food for probiotics; they're fiber-rich foods like whole grains and vegetables that help promote growth of good bacteria in the digestive system.

5) Drink plenty of water

Drinking enough water is one of the most important things you can do to improve gut health. The body is made up of about 60% water, so it's essential that you stay hydrated to keep all of your organs functioning properly.

Apart from being an essential part of digestion, drinking plenty of fluids has been shown to help prevent bloating, constipation and diarrhea - all common symptoms caused by unhealthy gut.

6) Stay stress-free

Keep your mind stress-free. (Image via Unsplash/Jon Flobrant)

Stress can be a major contributor to gut health problems.

Stress causes inflammation, which can lead to symptoms like diarrhea and constipation. It also affects digestion by causing indigestion, bloating, nausea and acid reflux.

When you're under stress for an extended period, the body produces more cortisol than it can handle on its own. That leads to gut issues like diarrhea and constipation.

Why gut is considered the second brain?

Gut is considered as the second brain. (Image via Unsplash/Milad Fakurian)

The gut is often referred to as the second brain due to the extensive network of neurons and neurotransmitters that line the digestive system.

This network, known as the enteric nervous system, is capable of operating independently from the brain and spinal cord, allowing it to control many aspects of digestion on its own.

Additionally, the gut is responsible for producing and regulating many of the same neurotransmitters found in the brain, including serotonin and dopamine, which play a key role in regulating mood and emotions.

The gut-brain connection has also been linked to various health conditions, like irritable bowel syndrome and depression.

