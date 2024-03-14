Skeeter syndrome: How deadly can be a mosquito bite?

If you have skin inflammation along with swelling and itchiness you could be suffering from Skeeter syndrome. It is not a bacterial infection although it might look like one and it is not a case of skin infection too. If a mosquito bites you, you could get skeeter syndrome.

Mosquito bites can be bothersome and cause dengue, malaria, and many other diseases too, which can take a toll on your physical health. To stay away from danger from insects, you can apply several repellents or use mosquito traps or insecticides.

Let us now know more about Skeeter syndrome, so that we can avoid it, or in case you already have it, you can treat it the right way.

What is the skeeter syndrome?

Female mosquito bites are the sole cause of this syndrome(Image by freepik)

If you get bitten by a mosquito and the place that is affected becomes inflamed 9-10 hours later, there are chances that you are a victim of Skeeter syndrome - it is an allergic reaction to a bug bite, which is caused by the saliva of the insect (in this case mosquitoes).

This can affect anyone, and some people develop deadly rashes, which can swell a lot and even stop them from moving or doing their everyday chores. Infants or people with weak immunity can develop this syndrome very easily.

What Causes Skeeter Syndrome?

When a mosquito bites, it leaves some saliva in the human bloodstream (Image by jcomp on freepik)

There are proteins found in the saliva of female mosquitoes, who produce eggs by biting the skin. In this process of laying eggs, they transfer some of the saliva into skin.

The mosquito pierces the skin and then sucks the blood and leaves some saliva in the bloodstream- the protein in the saliva reacts in our bodies and we get Skeeter syndrome. Most people get really small bumps while for some it can be really problematic, as the condition begins to worsen and the bumps and itching get deadly.

The Symptoms

You can even get a fever because of skeeter (Image by freepik)

Swelling

Changes in skin color and texture ( dark and hard skin / red or light color skin )

Itching

Blisters

Fever

Pain

Firmness

Warmth

Skin infection

How long does it last?

How long does it last? (Image by chandlervid85 on Freepik)

This syndrome lasts for a couple of days or for a week at times, till it is fully healed. People with this syndrome have a higher chance of developing skin infections, as they may continue to itch the spot, which can irritate the epidermis even more.

Go to a healthcare professional if your condition does not get better in a few days, as you may be suffering from a serious skin condition, which you could have developed because of an injury or some external agent.

Treating Skeeter Syndrome

If you have a mild case and your condition hasn’t become worse, your doctor can give you an oral antihistamine. You can also apply hydrocortisone cream on the affected areas or use topical calamine lotion. In case you have pain and fever, you can have acetaminophen or ibuprofen.

Keep your surroundings clean and mosquito-free (Image by jcomp on Freepik)

For severe cases, the patient might have to take allergy shots or corticosteroids (for very severe cases). You can also apply ice or a cold compress, to get some relief from the pain and swelling at home.

It is a rare syndrome and not life-threatening. However, prevention is always better than cure. Therefore avoid areas filled with bugs or insects, and wear long and thick clothes. When sleeping, use mosquito nets and always stay in a clean environment to prevent getting skeeter syndrome.