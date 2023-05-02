Skin Hunger: What You Need to Know about Touch Starvation

Skin hunger is a new term for something very basic to us -- physical connection. It is an intense, agonizing yearning for another person to be physically present with you. Our skin is our largest sensory organ, and touch is generally regarded as the first sense we learn.

The comforting touch of another soothes us. Before encountering typical stressors, hugging yourself can lower your heart rate. A loving hug between amorous partners every morning may have a pleasant effect that lasts the entire day. The effects of a hug can last longer than just a split second after it occurs.

In a growing digital world, are we becoming prey to skin hunger? (Image via Freepik/ Freepik)

Skin Hunger: What Is It?

The roots of skin hunger can be traced back to Harry Harlow's experiment. (Image via Freepik/ Freepik)

The need for physical human contact is referred to as "skin hunger," also known as "touch starvation." The comfort-contact theory, developed in 1960s by psychologist and researcher Harry Harlow, provides some support for this.

Harlow raised newborn rhesus monkeys in the lab after taking them from their moms to study them. Two surrogate moms were presented to the monkeys -- one made of terrycloth that did not supply food and the other of wire and wood that did. The reassuring touch of actual monkey mothers was imitated by terrycloth mothers, and Harlow discovered that infant monkeys spent more time with moms dressed in terrycloth than with mothers who offer food.

Humans have a similar need for human contact and connection as observed in monkeys. This is crucial for both children and adults. While there may be some of us who prefer to touch each other more than others, all of us do recognize the need for touch.

What Are the Effects of Skin Hunger?

What are the effects of skin hunger? (Image via Freepik/ Freepik)

According to research, holding a newborn for the majority of their first six months has advantages for their physical comfort. Reactive attachments may develop in children who are not frequently held or touched. Skin hunger has serious consequences that can also include:

1. Physical Violence

According to one study, cultures whose children didn't get as much physical contact had greater rates of adult aggression. Those with a high amount of affection for youngsters, however, exhibited no adult violence.

It goes on to say that childhood malnutrition can eventually result in physical violence and that kids who become criminals may have abusive or uncaring parents. Numerous emotional disorders, such as depression and autism spectrum disorder, are primarily brought on by lack of body contact, touch, and movement.

2. Impact on heart health

Touch is important in all walks of our lives. (Image via Freepik/ Freepik)

Lack of social interaction can make cardiovascular disease worse. One study found that married couples lived longer than single or widowed individuals, suggesting that physical touch and contact can lengthen lives.

According to other studies, divorced men are more likely than married men to pass away from major causes of mortality such as heart disease, stroke, and car accidents. Touch can be extremely important for married men's health as it reduces stress and enhances immunological and alertness function.

3. Sleep issues

Skin hunger might have a negative impact on sleep. Children who were isolated from their parents for two to twenty weeks in one study experienced sleep difficulties, which persisted even after they were reunited.

Yearning for Connection? Learn Ways to Foster It

Connecting the world, one touch at a time. (Image via Freepik/ Freepik)

While it's important to recognize that everyone has different touch preferences and needs, a small, supportive touch can go a long way in offering comfort or support to a complete stranger, a friend, or family member. Here are some ways to defeat the touch starvation:

1) Try ASMR

When hearing specific sounds, such as whispering or brushing hair, some people have an Autonomous Sensory Meridian Response (ASMR). The area of the brain connected to touch and connection is stimulated by these unusual noises. A "tingly" sensation or sense of calmness in both the body and mind is common among ASMR users.

2) Massage

Giving yourself a massage when you're feeling lonely or in need of touch might be a beneficial habit. Try massaging your entire body with a toothbrush while in the shower, rubbing oil on it after a shower, or giving yourself a hug. Additionally, you can try stimulating your scalp and hair to relieve stress, improve circulation, and discover new textures.

Unlike clinical symptoms or diagnoses, skin hunger and touch starvation are more psychology-related words from popular culture.

Not everyone may be physically drawn to others. Some people find it uncomfortable and would rather not be touched. Skin hunger is a subjective concept that refers to the desire for touch. It's possible that people who don't crave physical contact don't have intense skin hunger, which isn't necessarily a bad thing.

Janvi Kapur is a counselor with a Master's degree in applied psychology with a specialization in clinical psychology.

What do you think of this story? Tell us in the comments section below.

Poll : 0 votes