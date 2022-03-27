How to get bigger triceps with the skull crusher workout: Correct form and technique

It's no secret that getting bigger triceps is the goal of many athletes and those who work out regularly. The skull crusher, also known as a lying tricep extension, isolates the triceps in order to increase muscle mass in that area. While many upper-body workouts target the arms, this in particular is excellent at targeting the triceps.

How do skull crushers work up our muscles?

It targets the muscles in the back of your upper arms, ranging from the elbow to the lats. If you want to build arm strength, recover from an arm injury, or simply tone your upper body, you can incorporate this movement into your workout.

Stronger triceps can help with everyday tasks such as pushing a shopping cart or pulling a heavy door open. While there are other ways to work the triceps, skull crushers are ideal because they do not place any strain on the wrists.

How to do skull crusher correctly

Lie down on a flat gym bench. Your entire body should be on the bench, except for your lower legs. Ensure your knees are bent and your feet are flat on the floor. Both hands should be grasping one end of a dumbbell, with arms extended above the chest and elbows shoulder-width apart.

By flexing your elbows, lower the weight above your head. Keep your upper arms parallel to your torso at all times. By doing this, you avoid moving the tension to the shoulders.

Try to lower the weight behind the head as much as possible. The bottom of the dumbbell head should be about in line with the top of the bench, or a little higher if it's too uncomfortable.

In the initial starting position, reverse the movement until the weight is above the chest. Keep your elbow from locking to keep your triceps muscle firm.

Correct form and technique

Throughout the range of motion, keep the upper arms steady.

To avoid elbow tendonitis, keep the movement slow and controlled throughout. Use only enough weight to challenge you – not to force you to move out of good form.

This one is easy to slip out of - avoid putting a lot of strain on the ligaments and tendons.

Triceps Extensions, Lying Dumbbell Triceps Extensions, Cable Overhead Triceps Extensions are some of the skull crusher variations.

Strength routine: 3 sets of 12-15 reps.

Muscle Gain Routine: 4-5 sets x 6-8 reps

Austin Ekeler @AustinEkeler Hit this tricep workout (3sets): 8 pullovers, 8 skull crushers, 8 close grip bench, 8 push-ups Hit this tricep workout (3sets): 8 pullovers, 8 skull crushers, 8 close grip bench, 8 push-ups https://t.co/prlNB71DfB

The bottom line

Don’t let the name fool you; as scary as it sounds, the skull crusher is one of the best mass builders for your triceps, and it’s a solid exercise that hits all three parts of the tricep groups. Make sure to focus on moving slowly and keeping your elbows tucked at your sides as you execute this movement.

Whether you’re a dedicated bodybuilder or just looking to tone yourself while cutting some fat, the skull crusher should definitely be on your workout list.

Edited by Prem Deshpande

LIVE POLL Q. Love doing skullcrushers? Yeah! Meh; not a big fan 0 votes so far