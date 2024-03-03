Have you wondered what percentage of smokers get lung cancer, and how smoking affects all the body parts because of the harmful carcinogens from the fumes that come out from a cigarette or a vape?

Other than lung cancer, smoking causes several other types of cancers and complications, so smoking is not encouraged, therefore, if are are a user, you should consider quitting immediately.

Any amount of smoking for any time period can cause cardiovascular diseases and even lead to cancer, so the longer you smoke, the more your cancer-prone you become.

Let's now delve deep into how much harm can smoking cause, and what percentage of smokers get lung cancer.

What percentage of smokers get lung cancer?

What percentage of smokers get lung cancer: Are you a smoker? (Image by DESIGNECOLOGIST/Unsplash)

What percentage of smokers get lung cancer: According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, lung cancer caused by smoking is seen in 10-20% of smokers.

Nine of ten people who smoke have the risk of getting this disease, and it depends on how much you smoke and for how long you have been smoking. The ones who are affected by lung cancer die very young if they do not get proper treatment.

Nicotine is what makes cigarettes addictive, and once you are used to it, it's very difficult to leave it completely. But every time you smoke, you are exposed to toxic fumes that not only damage your lungs and decrease lung capacity but also affect other organs.

Why do most smokers do not get lung cancer?

Most smokers do not get lung cancer (Image by Quinten De Graaf/Unsplash)

According to a study by scientists at Albert Einstein College of Medicine published in natural genetics, smokers develop robust mechanisms that protect them from lung cancer by limiting mutations.

A co-senior author of the same study named Professor Simon Spivack said:

“This may prove to be an important step toward the prevention and early detection of lung cancer risk and away from current Herculean efforts needed to battle late-stage disease, where the majority of health expenditures and misery occur.”

What are the other cancers caused by smoking?

Smoking is linked to several types of cancer (Image by Olga Kononenko)

Cervical cancer

Liver cancer

Mouth cancer

Throat cancer

Bladder cancer and the list goes on.

Smoking can also cause high blood pressure, blood clots, damage to arteries, type 2 diabetes, poor vision, erectile dysfunction in men and fertility issues in females.

Lung cancer treatment

What percentage of smokers get lung cancer: Treating lung cancer (Image by NCI/Unsplash)

If you’re a chain smoker, you must do an annual lung cancer screening to check your lung health and capacity first.

If you’re diagnosed with lung cancer, you will have to discuss with your doctor about the treatment. It will depend on a lot of factors, including your age, stage of cancer and more.

If you opt for surgery, the surgeon might remove a small or a large portion of your lung, which is affected. Sometimes an entire lobe is removed too, and chemotherapy could be used along with radiation therapy or a lung surgery to stop a relapse.

Immunotherapy can also be used to treat lung cancer for cases that are in the last stages, have spread to other organs and need immediate attention.

What are your chances of recovering?

What percentage of smokers get lung cancer and what are the chances of recovering? (Image by Sarah Cervantes/Unsplash)

It depends on a lot of factors. According to CANCER RESEARCH UK, people who are in stage one of this cancer type - 65% of them live for five years or more after they are found to have the disease.

With the second stage, the chances of survival come down to 40%, while with the third stage, it's 15%. In the fourth and final stage, the chances of survival become as low as 5%.

Every time you buy a pack of cigarettes or a vape, think about the consequences by just looking at the warning on the label. Do not let smoking take your life.