Soybean oil: 7 health benefits you must know about

As the name suggests, soybean oil is an oil that’s extracted from the seeds of the soybean plant.

It's a very versatile product that can be used in a variety of cooking methods, like baking, roasting and frying.

Is soybean oil healthy?

Soybean oil is highly valued due to its wide nutritional profile. The blend of healthy fats, proteins and other essential nutrients makes it one of the most nutritious cooking oils.

Not only does it contain phytochemicals and vitamin E, but it's also packed with various other heart-health benefits, making it a very popular choice for cooking and other uses.

Studies suggest that soybean oil is extremely important in managing a healthy lifestyle. Read on to learn more about the benefits of soybean oil and how it can be used.

Soybean oil benefits

Take a look at the seven top benefits of this nutritious and healthy oil:

#1 Good for heart health

It keeps heart healthy and functioning well. (Photo via Pexels/Kamaji Ogino)

Soybean oil contains polyunsaturated fatty acids, which are known to be healthy fats, offering several great benefits. Studies also suggest that adding polyunsaturated fats to your everyday diet can reduce risk of heart disease and keep the heart functioning well.

It's also believed that switching to polyunsaturated fat products can reduce LDL (bad) cholesterol in the body, which in return, keeps heart disease at bay.

#2 Contains omega-3 fatty acids

It contains a significant amount of omega-3 fatty acids. These fatty acids offer several health benefits and also play a crucial role in boosting brain health, immunity and heart health and are also important for fetal development.

Switching to this oil can also reduce inflammation, reducing risk of chronic illnesses, like diabetes, heart problems and cancer.

#3 Improves blood circulation

Soybean oil contains essential minerals like copper and iron, which are very important for production of red blood cells.

This oil can be particularly beneficial for women who are at their post-menopausal stage, as it can help manage uncomfortable symptoms and allow them to perform everyday activities easily.

#4 Improves skin health

Studies suggest that this oil can be used to improve skin health. Applying it to skin can help protect its natural barrier and prevent moisture loss.

It may also reduce skin inflammation caused by sun damage and support overall skin health. Vitamin E in this oil can protect the skin from further damage and help cure skin problems, including atopic dermatitis, rashes and acne.

#5 Good for immune system

It prevents and acne and pimples. (Photo via Pexels/Polina Tankilevitch)

Soybean oil is rich in protein, and studies suggest that consuming it daily can help boost the immune system.

A healthy and well-functioning immune system fights against illness and immune-related problems and promotes cell regeneration, too.

#6 Contains anti-cancerous properties

The essential antioxidants present in this oil make it a very nutritious product that helps reduce risk of several types of cancer.

Consuming this oil eliminates free radicals from the body and also fights against cells that develop cancer. Additionally, it also reduces after-effects of cancer treatments in people suffering from the same.

#7 Easy to use and versatile

Soybean oil is a versatile and easy-to-use product. As it has a neutral taste, it can be added to nearly any dish that includes cooking oil. The best thing about this oil is that it can be used in place of any other cooking oil for high-heat cooking methods, thanks to its high smoke point.

It can be used in a variety of cooking methods. (Photo via Pexels/Kampus Production)

One of the best ways to use this oil for cooking is to use it in place of regular vegetable oil. You can use it for all types of cooking methods, including baking, roasting, sauteing and frying.

Apart from cooking, the oil can also be topically applied to the skin and hair as a natural moisturizer.

