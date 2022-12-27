Squeezed Juice Cleanse: How-To, Benefits, and More

The Squeezed Juice Cleanse is a detoxification regime conceptualized by the brand Squeezed that recommends the consumption of their juice cleanse products for a short period of time. This detox plan can go on for two to three days.

Juice cleanse diets can help you get rid of toxins and improve your digestion. The Squeezed Juice Cleanse diet can support the body’s natural detox processes by removing harmful substances like sugar, caffeine, refined foods, and other junk food.

Ingredients in the Squeezed Juice Cleanse Products

The cleanse products marketed by Squeezed contain the following formulations with specific bottle numbers:

Squeezed 1 (beet, apple, pineapple, carrot, orange, ginger, lemon)

Squeezed 2 (watermelon, pineapple, apple, beet, lime, lemon)

Squeezed 3 (coconut, pineapple, spinach, apple)

Squeezed 4 (jicama, apple, carrot, lime, ginger, turmeric)

Squeezed 5 (dandelion greens, watermelon, apple, spinach, lemon)

Cashew Milk (cashew, cinnamon, Himalayan salt, date, safflower, filtered water)

These formulations were made keeping in mind the health benefits offered by most of the ingredients. The fruits and vegetables included in the diet are rich in vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants. Most of these ingredients also provide significant amounts of dietary fiber.

Fruits and vegetables are rich in dietary fiber (Image via Unsplash/Amoon Ra)

Health Benefits of the Squeezed Juice Cleanse

A study conducted by the Department of Medicine at UCLA found that a vegetable/fruit-based diet can promote the growth of probiotic bacteria in the gut.

The following benefits are claimed by the brand:

Success - This juice cleanse plan provides adequate energy for the effort needed to reach success in your fitness journey.

Self-Discipline - The Squeezed Juice Cleanse plan can reduce cravings and hunger pangs, thus reducing overall calorie intake.

Healthy Habits - This juice cleanse plan is effective in breaking unhealthy eating habits and helps stop the consumption of junk food and unhealthy snacks.

Calorie Reduction - Juices contain fewer calories than calorie-dense solid foods. Following this plan can reduce your calorie intake and help you with weight loss.

Better Sleep - Nutrients present in the fruits, nuts, and vegetables used in Squeezed products can improve sleep quality and reduce stress and fatigue.

Cleanse - This detox cleanse plan can flush out all the harmful toxins from the body. It can increase appetite and improve digestion as well.

Juice cleanses can flush out toxins from your body (Joanna Kosinska)

Squeezed Juice Cleanse Plan

To start the plan as developed by the brand, one must buy all the cleanse products and include them in each meal as suggested below:

Bottle 1 - Breakfast

- Breakfast Bottle 2 - Mid-morning snack

- Mid-morning snack Bottle 3 - Lunch

- Lunch Bottle 4 - Mid-afternoon snack

- Mid-afternoon snack Bottle 5 - Dinner

- Dinner Cashew Milk - During physical activity, or whenever there is a requirement to add one meal.

Squeezed juice cleanse bottles marked 1, 3, and 5 are for proper meals, and the bottles labeled 2 and 4 are for snacks. The brand recommends that clients follow this order to reap the benefits of this plan.

Bottom Line

The Squeezed Juice Cleanse plan, as provided by the brand, can help in the body's natural detox process. They provide several detox formulations that include nutritious fruits, vegetables, and nuts. However, it has to be kept in mind that juice cleanse recipes can be prepared at home and it is not mandatory to buy costly products like the Squeezed Juice Cleanse ones.

There are doubts regarding cleanse diets and their effectiveness that need to be studied as well. Drinking only juice for days can be uncomfortable for many and can deprive us of various nutrients provided by solid foods, especially animal-based foods. If you are suffering from any medical ailments, consult your doctor before starting a juice cleanse plan.

