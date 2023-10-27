Stressed out? Try this technique to activate your vagus nerve and feel calm

Breathing isn't just about staying alive; it holds the key to improving our well-being as well as vagus nerve.

Recent research has revealed that particular breathing techniques can significantly improve stress reduction, prevent insomnia, enhance emotional regulation and boost attention span.

So, which techniques should you consider starting with? Research shows that these techniques can change how the body and mind works. They can activate the parasympathetic nervous system, promoting relaxation.

Additionally, by diverting our attention from our racing thoughts, controlled breathing can help us stay present and regulate our emotional and physical states.

Link between vagus nerve and breathing is well known but little understood

Helpful relaxation technique (Image via Unsplash/Benjamin Child)

Breathing has fascinated humans for centuries. Ancient cultures recognized its significance, attributing it to a vital life force. Chinese philosophy refers to it as "qi," while Hinduism identifies it as "prana." The Greeks and Hebrews also recognized the link between breath and divine presence.

Breathing techniques have been embraced for ages, with Pranayama yoga being one of the earliest forms of respiratory control aimed at increasing longevity.

In more recent times, psychiatrist Stanislav Grof developed this technique combines accelerated breathing with evocative music and bodywork. It's used as a therapeutic tool to explore deep levels of consciousness and facilitate emotional and spiritual healing.

Today, mindfulness meditation and various relaxation techniques emphasize the importance of breathing exercises.

Emotions and vagus nerve are interconnected; breathing plays a vital role in this relationship

Lowers blood pressure and relaxes muscles (Image via Unsplash/Jm Love)

When we experience calm and safety, our breathing naturally slows and deepens, activating the parasympathetic nervous system and inducing relaxation. Conversely, fear, pain or discomfort trigger faster and shallower breathing, activating the sympathetic nervous system's stress response.

The influence also works in the opposite direction, where the state of the body affects emotional well-being. Patients with breathing difficulties often experience anxiety or panic attacks, highlighting the close connection between breathing and our mental state.

Breathing techniques have proven effective in alleviating anxiety and stress Traditional Eastern approaches offer techniques like "follow your breath" from mindfulness meditation and alternate nostril breathing from yoga.

Mindful meditation helps a lot (Image via Unsplash/Katie Bush)

These methods, in combination with reassuring thoughts, help distract our attention from negative thoughts and promote relaxation.

One specific technique gaining popularity is cardiac coherence, which focuses on aligning breathing with heart rate. When we activate the vagus nerve, you feel realxed.

This vagus nerve controls a bunch of important things in the body, like heart rate, blood pressure and muscle tension. So, when it's active, calmness spreads all around. Biofeedback devices can visually demonstrate how controlled breathing slows and stabilizes the heartbeat, reducing anxiety level.

However, similar results can be achieved without such devices by simply applying slow, deep breathing with conviction. Cardiac coherence suggests spending more time on the exhale than the inhale, as it helps regulate heart rate.

Research shows that breathing can help reduce anxiety

Moreover, breathing doesn't just affect the body. It can also influence the brain directly. Recent studies have shown that respiratory rhythms controlled by specific brain regions influence emotions, attention and anxiety level.

Moreover, paying attention to our breath helps redirect our focus from worries and negative thoughts, activating regulatory areas of the brain and reducing amygdala activity.

Incorporating breathing techniques in our daily routines can yield significant benefits for the vagus nerve. With scientific validation, these techniques may become more widely recommended and practiced.