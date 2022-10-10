Strongwoman Andrea Thompson Breaks the World Record for Log Lifting

Andrea Thompson recently met with her coach Laurence “Big Loz” for personal training sessions. They completed multiple sessions together and even shared a video on Instagram. In the video, Andrea Thompson revealed that she was going to attempt to break the log lift world record. Andrea Thompson even went a bit further and revealed that she wanted to move the record mark by an additional weight of 5 kg (11 lb). The plan worked without any hurdles for Andrea Thompson as she lifted a 140 kg (308.6 lb) log for a new world record.

on October 9, Andrea Thompson went to Ipswich, UK, to participate in the 2022 World Log Lift Championships. Her first two lifts were not world records; in her third attempt, she successfully lifted 137.5 kg (303.1 lb) to break the record. However, Andrea Thompson decided to improve it even further and loaded 140 kg (308.6 lb) for her last attempt. Andrea Thompson didn’t increase the weight any further even though it appeared as if she could do it.

Details of Andrea Thompson's Attempts

Andrea Thompson also held the previous record going into the competition, which stood at 135 kg. She set that record at the 2020 World’s Ultimate Strongwoman "Feats of Strength".To add another 5 kg (11 lb) to the old record, Andrea Thompson perfected her technique and stance and made focued efforts into achieving the target. She was seen wearing a lifting belt, elbow sleeves, and wrist wraps to avoid any kind of injury.

With one of her goals successfully accomplished, Andrea Thompson can now focus on more laurels in her career. Andrea Thompson definitely has something to look forward to since she announced that she is preparing for the 2022 World’s Strongest Woman (WSW) contest and also has great potential to unleash in upcoming events. While the date and location of this competition is unknown so far, we know that it will be taking place in December.

Andrea Thompson also won the World’s Strongest Woman competition in 2018, along with the bronze medal at the 2019 WSW. These two great finishes are probably the highlights of Andrea Thompson’s career, alongside the new Log Lift world record. Andrea Thompson plans to add to her list of achievements with another gold medal at the upcoming event.

Andrea Thompson has also been named part of Team UK for the 2022 Worlds' Strongest Nation competition. It will take place on November 26, at the M&S Bank Arena, in Liverpool, UK. We will have to wait and see how it turns out.

Conclusion

Andrea Thompson is currently moving ahead unstoppable, especially after scoring a massive 140 kg (308.6 lb) Log Lift world record. Although she has two months left to prepare for the 2022 World’s Strongest Woman contest, she must adjust to improve on some other events. This will probably not be a hurdle, seeing that she is working with the legendary Big Loz, who is a well-known and successful coach with a number of Strongman and Strongwoman athletes. He has much experience in this domain and will turn out to be a major factor for success in her training sessions.

Poll : 0 votes