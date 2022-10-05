Strongwoman Andrea Thompson Sets a Log Lift World Record While Training With Big Loz

Andrea Thompson is trying to make a comeback into the Strongwoman history books. She is putting in the required effort toward achieving the goal. Since March, Andrea hasn’t competed but focusing on turing in a brilliant performance in the competition. In order to achieve the best output with a positive impact of change in performance, she enrolled herself in a few training sessions with her coach Laurence “Big Loz” Shahlaei. Recently, on his YouTube channel, Big Loz shared video recordings from their training sessions. Currently, Andrea Thompson is preparing for the 2022 World’s Strongest Woman (WSW) contest, which is set to take place in December. This is exactly what she is working on with Big Loz, who has good experience in the coaching field and this experience will help Andrea Thompson to perform better in the competition.

Andrea Thompson and Big Loz worked up to a massive 122 kg (269 lb) log and performed three sets of one rep. They first slowly built up to a heavy triple, but Big Loz surprised Andrea and gave her task with an endurance exercise. Big Loz worried at times that he would not be able to keep up with Andrea but somehow managed to do it. Just after finishing up the log lift, Andrea Thompson and Big Loz moved on to the Viking Press, which could make an appearance at the 2022 WSW. She has completed 15 reps, which proves that her shoulder strength is currently unparalleled.

Exercise should stimulate the passion for performance. (Image via instagram)

Thompson and Big Loz’s Training Sessions

The first was a leg session in which both started with some cardio. Big Loz got on the treadmill and Andrea did her part on the static bike. Big Loz shared two 30-minute videos on his channel in which he presented one training session each. Eventually, they moved on to squats, where Andrea crushed multiple sets of 150 kg (331 lb). Some higher repetition sets took place on two variations of the leg curl machine in their workout. The penultimate exercise was a drop set on the leg press, which gives strength to the legs. Overall, the leg extension exercise was Big Loz’s and Andrea Thompson’s leg day finishers.

Andrea Thompson took part in many professional Strongwoman competitions in which she managed to get one win. Her immediate outing is going to be the 2022 World Log Lift Championships, which will take place on October 9, in Ipswich, UK. Loz definitely knows how to do his job, as his experience is the biggest proof, and he also recently gave coached Mitchell Hooper for his first Strongman victory as well.

Conclusion

Andrea Thompson did not perform many exercises in any of the videos, but she did lift very heavy weights. Given the insight from the duo, it is very likely that Andrea will surely improve the log lift record, but it may not take long before we are in for some surprise. Andrea Thompson's experience and potential will surely lead to many victories in her career.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far