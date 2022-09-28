Strongwoman Rhianon Lovelace Sets a New World Record for the Axle Deadlift: 4.1x Her Bodyweight

One thing is clear: Rhianon Lovelace justifies her title as the Pound-for-Pound Strongest Woman, which she acquired through Eddie Hall’s challenge in 2020. Last weekend was a fitness carnival and the reason was the 2022 Arnold Festival, UK.

The competition, saw the presence of some of the world's best bodybuilders, powerlifters and athletes. Rhianon Lovelace had a great run in the event. Although the championship saw events held at multiple locations, fans thronged to watch the Strongwoman competition and couldn't have had a better show.The Arnold's UK Strongwoman Pro took place on September 23 and 24 consisting of six events.

Rhianon Lovelace won in the 64 kg weight category. Fans were in for a spectacular show when Rhianon Lovelace set a world record of 261.5 kg (approximately 576.5 lbs).

Rhianon Lovelace and Her Stunning World Records

Rhianon's performance in the competition included not just a world record in the 64 kg category. She created history by setting a record in the heavyweight class, too. Therefore, fans are overjoyed that clearly Rhianon Lovelace has achieved the heaviest women's Axle Deadlift in history.

The year for Rhianon Lovelace has been incredible as she set a number of world records. She now holds two heavyweight world records and 14 records in all across different weight categories. Rhianon Lovelace is one of the best competitors in the Axle Deadlift category and she has once again proved it at the Arnold Festival.

The Arnold's UK Strongwoman Pro Event Categories

1. Event One—Deadlift

The 2022 Arnold Strongwoman Pro was quite similar to the 2022 Arnold Strongman Classic UK. The only difference was the weight add-on. So, the Women’s Open division started with a 225 kg (496 lb) deadlift for reps.

2. Event Two—Bag Over Bar

In the second event, the Open division, women threw four bags weighing 13 kg (28.6 lbs) to 19 kg (42 lbs) over a 4-m-high (about 13 ft) bar.

3. Event Three—Yoke

The heavy yoke was ready for the competitors to take up the challenge. It was, in fact, 290 kg (639.3 lbs), and the distance of the track was 10 m in one go. Athletes had to cross the track and bring the yoke back, so 20 m overall.

4. Event Four—Farmer’s Walk

This was an exclusive event of the 2022 Arnold’s Strongwoman Pro akin to the the Arnold’s Stone Carry in the Strongman Classic. The weight was 110 kg (242.5 lbs) and they had to carry it for a total of 20 m.

5. Event Five—Dumbbell Press

The fifth event of the 2022 Arnold’s UK Strongwoman Pro was the toughest for the competitors. The dumbbell in question weighed 50 kg (110 lbs) and the time cap was 60 sec.

6. Event Six—Atlas Stones

The final event of the 2022 Arnold’s Strongwoman Pro was the Atlas Stones and they were quite challenging. The weight ranged from 100 kg (220 lbs) to 140 kg (308 lbs).

Conclusion

Rhianon Lovelace has just had a very successful weekend. She goes home with a major victory from the biggest stage of bodybuilding, that is, Arnold's UK Strongwoman Pro. She has inspired scores of athletes with her dedication and impressive performance. She has not yet announced where she would compete next. Her fans waiting eagerly should until then watch her exploits of this past weekend.

