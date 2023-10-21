Stuck in a rut? Use these 6 Japanese techniques to beat laziness and get more done

When it comes to achieving success, laziness can be a major hurdle to overcome. Even the most successful people face their own set of struggles, including battling against their desire to give up.

However, don't fret. It's not just a matter of being born with superhuman willpower. The truth is that every successful person has had to develop their own ways for fighting off procrastination and laziness.

Stagnation is a natural part of life, but it doesn't have to be. Try these Japanese techniques that can help you kick laziness to the curb and push towards your goals.

Simple Japanese techniques that you can add to your daily routine to beat laziness

Here are six of them:

1) Kaizen - Making small improvements every day

Becoming 1% every day (Image via Unsplash/Sabrina Ellul)

Kaizen, a concept deeply ingrained in Japanese culture, is all about making small improvements each day. Instead of striving for immediate perfection, focus on becoming 1% better every day.

By setting achievable goals and embracing gradual progress, you can overcome procrastination and foster a sense of accomplishment. For instance, start your day by making your bed to create a small positive change with a significant impact on your well-being.

2) Shinrin-Yoku - The art of forest bathing

Try forest bathing (Image via Unsplash/NIC YC)

Shinrin-Yoku is a simple forest bathing practice that offers a powerful antidote to laziness and stress. Spending mindful time in natural surroundings has been shown to reduce heart rate, alleviate stress and improve the immune system.

You don't need to be in a vast forest to practice Shinrin-Yoku; even a courtyard or community garden can suffice. Picture yourself in the serene Akasawa forest in Nagano, surrounded by centuries-old Japanese cypress trees and the calming sound of running water.

3) Ikigai - Discovering your purpose

Know your Ikigai (Image via Unsplash/Fabrizio Chiagano)

Ikigai refers to finding your "reason for being" or your sense of purpose. When you have a clear understanding of your values, passions and talents, it becomes easier to be more productive and stay motivated.

Take the time to reflect on what truly inspires you, and align your actions with your ikigai. This sense of purpose will fuel your drive and help you to push through any laziness that may occur.

4) Wabi-Sabi - Embracing imperfection

Wabi-sabi: Do not set any unrealistic goals. (Image via Unsplash/Julie Fader)

In Japanese aesthetics, wabi-sabi celebrates the beauty of imperfection and transience. Rather than striving for unrealistic ideals, embrace the imperfect nature of life, and embrace the beauty within it.

This approach can help you overcome the paralysis of perfectionism and eliminate self-induced pressure, allowing you to move forward with your endeavors and combat that lazy feeling.

5) Mottainai - Valuing resources

Be mindful. (Image via Unsplash/Douglas Lima)

The concept of mottainai urges us to appreciate and not waste our precious resources, including time and energy. When we pay attention to how we use our resources, we can dodge laziness and seize our days.

Realize that time is short and energy is limited. Use this understanding to fuel productive actions and avoid habits that drain our vitality and slow us down.

6) Ganbaru - Perseverance and determination

Set clear goals. (Image via Unsplash/Hiroyoshi Urushima)

Ganbaru is a Japanese word that means "to do one's best," and it captures the spirit of perseverance and determination. It emphasizes giving your utmost effort, even in the face of adversity or laziness.

Cultivate the mindset of ganbaru by setting clear goals, maintaining discipline and reminding yourself of the bigger picture. This determination will help you push through laziness and stay committed to your path of personal growth and achievement.

No matter where you find yourself on your journey, Japanese techniques offer valuable insights and practices to help overcome laziness and boost motivation.

Incorporate any of these concepts in your life to be more disciplined, accept imperfection and become consistent.