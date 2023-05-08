Study Finds Link Between Maternal PCOS and Risk of Childhood Obesity in Sons

Polycystic Ovary Syndrome (PCOS) is a hormonal disorder that affects women of reproductive age. It is a common condition that affects around 5-10 percent of women worldwide. The causes of PCOS are not fully understood, but it is believed to be related to an imbalance of hormones, including insulin and androgens.

Recent studies have shown a link between PCOS and obesity, which can have a significant impact on women's health and well-being.

Symptoms

Polycystic Ovary Syndrome can cause a range of symptoms, including irregular periods, weight gain, acne, and excessive hair growth on the face and body. Women with Polycystic Ovary Syndrome may also have difficulty getting pregnant, as the condition can affect ovulation. Other possible symptoms include fatigue, mood swings, and depression.

Diagnosis and treatment for PCOS

Polycystic Ovary Syndrome can also lead to infertility as it can interfere with ovulation, making it challenging for women to conceive (Anna Tarazevich/ Pexels)

Polycystic Ovary Syndrome can be diagnosed through a physical exam, blood tests, and an ultrasound scan to look for cysts on the ovaries. Treatment for Polycystic Ovary Syndrome:

The treatment for Polycystic Ovary Syndrome depends on the individual's symptoms and their desired outcome. The primary goal of treatment is to regulate menstrual cycles and reduce the risk of long-term health problems such as diabetes and heart disease.

Lifestyle changes such as maintaining a healthy diet, regular exercise, and weight loss can be effective in treating Polycystic Ovary Syndrome.

Diet: A healthy diet for PCOS can help regulate insulin levels and reduce the risk of developing diabetes. A diet that is low in processed foods and refined sugars and high in fiber, fruits, vegetables, and lean proteins is recommended.

Exercise: Regular exercise can help regulate insulin levels, improve menstrual cycles, and reduce weight gain. Experts recommend a combination of aerobic and strength training exercises for optimal health benefits.

Weight loss: Weight loss can improve insulin sensitivity, regulate menstrual cycles, and reduce the risk of developing long-term health problems. Even a modest weight loss of 5 percent can have significant health benefits.

Medications: Medications such as birth control pills, Metformin, and anti-androgen drugs may be prescribed to regulate periods, reduce excessive hair growth, and control acne.

Fertility treatments such as ovulation induction and in vitro fertilization (IVF) may be recommended for women who are having difficulty conceiving.

The link between PCOS and obesity

According to a recent study by Karolinska Institutet in Sweden, male offspring of women with polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS) have a three-fold increased risk of developing obesity. The research sheds light on a previously unknown risk of passing on PCOS-related health complications through the male lineage of a family.

The study, which was published in the journal Cell Reports Medicine, utilized registry data and mouse models to investigate how PCOS-like characteristics are transmitted from mothers to their male offspring.

The registry study included over 460,000 sons born in Sweden between July 2006 and December 2015, among whom around 9,000 were born to women with PCOS. The researchers then determined which of those children were obese.

The study's lead researcher, Professor Elisabet Stener-Victorin from the Department of Physiology and Pharmacology at Karolinska Institutet, explained that the team found that male offspring of women with PCOS had a threefold higher risk of obesity and elevated levels of "bad" cholesterol. This factor increases the likelihood of developing insulin resistance and type 2 diabetes in later life.

To confirm these findings, researchers conducted studies on mice. Male offspring of female mice were examined, and their mothers were fed either a standard diet or a high-fat, high-sugar diet and exposed to high levels of the male sex hormone dihydrotestosterone during pregnancy to simulate the pregnancies of normal-weight individuals and obese women with PCOS.

The male mice were fed a standard diet until they reached adulthood, at which point their fat distribution and metabolism were analyzed.

Implications of the study

The process was repeated until the third generation, which was the first to be free of the mother's condition.(Deon Black/ Pexels)

According to Stener-Victorin, the male mice had more fat tissue, larger fat cells, and impaired basal metabolism, despite being on a healthy diet. The researchers also examined whether physiological characteristics could be transmitted from generation to generation by mating first-generation male mice with healthy female mice that were not exposed to a high-fat, high-sugar diet or male sex hormones.

To reach the third generation, the entire process was repeated. This generation is the first to be unaffected by the mother's condition. The experiments showed that male offspring can experience long-term health issues as a result of obesity and high levels of male hormones during pregnancy. These problems can affect their fat tissue function, metabolism, and reproductive function, which can have an impact on future generations.

Stener-Victorin stated that these findings may aid in the identification, treatment, and prevention of reproductive and metabolic illnesses in the future.

