Metformin with PCOS: How it can help you manage your symptoms and shed belly fat?

Are you among the many women dealing with PCOS but finding it difficult to shed weight, especially around the belly? Don't worry. The good news is that metformin with PCOS has proven to promote weight loss and offer relief.

PCOS, a common hormonal disorder among women of reproductive age, often leads to insulin resistance, making it difficult to control weight and blood sugar levels.

In this article, we explore how metformin works, its benefits and how it can help you lose weight and manage PCOS.

What is metformin, and how does it work?

PCOS is a common hormonal disorder among women (Image via Freepik/Pvpproduction)

Metformin is an oral medication that helps regulate blood sugar level. It's commonly used to treat type 2 diabetes, but it's also used off-label to manage PCOS.

The medication works by reducing glucose production in the liver, increasing insulin sensitivity and decreasing glucose absorption in the gut.

Metformin benefits for PCOS

PCOS often leads to insulin resistance (Image via Freepik/Xb100)

Metformin has been shown to have several benefits for women with PCOS, including:

Improved insulin sensitivity: Women with PCOS often have insulin resistance, which can lead to high blood sugar level and weight gain. Metformin can help improve insulin sensitivity, which can lead to better blood sugar control and weight loss.

Regular menstrual cycle: PCOS can cause irregular periods, which can make it tough to conceive. Metformin with PCOS can help regulate menstrual cycles, making it easier to get pregnant.

Reduced androgen level: Women with PCOS often have high levels of androgen, which can lead to acne, excess hair growth and male pattern baldness. Metformin with PCOS can help reduce androgen levels, which can improve these symptoms.

Metformin with PCOS and weight loss

Weight loss can be challenging for women with PCOS, but metformin can help. Studies have shown that metformin can lead to modest weight loss in women with PCOS, especially in the belly area.

Metformin with PCOS works by reducing appetite, increasing feelings of fullness, and improving insulin sensitivity. That can lead to fewer cravings and a reduced intake of calories, which can help with weight loss.

PCOS belly fat and metformin

Metformin is a hope to women struggling with PCOS. (Image via Freepik/Kamran Aydinov)

Belly fat is a common problem for women with PCOS. This type of fat is often referred to as visceral fat and can increase risk of several health problems, including heart disease and diabetes.

Women taking metformin with PCOS have been showing a reduction in visceral fat, which can lead to improved health outcomes. The medication works by improving insulin sensitivity and reducing inflammation, which can lead to lower belly fat.

How to take metformin?

Metformin is typically taken orally, with or without food. It's important to follow your doctor's instructions regarding the dosage and timing of the medication. It's also essential to monitor your blood sugar level regularly, as metformin with PCOS can lower blood sugar level and cause hypoglycemia.

Metformin with PCOS promotes weight loss, as It works by improving insulin sensitivity, regulating menstrual cycles, reducing androgen level, and decreasing visceral fat.

If you're struggling with PCOS and weight loss, talk to your doctor about whether metformin could be right for you. With the right support and guidance, you can take control of your health and achieve your weight loss goals.

Poll : 0 votes