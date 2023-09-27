A new study from the University of Southern California shows that the Indigenous Tismane Diet by the Bolivian Amazon leads to brain breakdown at a rate 70% slower than Western populations. That can be credited to their unique way of life.

The study found that the Tismane people have way less brain shrinkage compared to Americans and Europeans. The shrinkage is usually tied to issues like memory loss, reduced abilities and diseases like dementia.

Tsimane diet linked to slower brain aging, USC study shows

The research involved CT scans of over 700 Tismane adults aged 40 to 94. The scans calculated their brain volumes in relation to their age. The findings were compared with three industrialized populations in the US and Europe.

Tismane people's brains were found to stay sharp for a long time because of their diet and staying active. They eat well and move around, and that's likely the key to keeping their mind fresh.

The Tismane diet is all about fruits, vegetables and fresh fish life, and it's what keeps them thriving. Scientists say that their brain stays on point, thanks to their smart food choices and staying active.

Low brain shrinkage, high fiber intake

The Tismane people deal with challenges due to not having easy access to modern healthcare. However, they make up for that by maintaining a healthy diet and staying physically active.

The University of Southern California (USC) just did some research on the Indigenous Tismane people and found that they had elevated levels of inflammation. In regular Western communities, that level of inflammation usually leads to brain decay.

However, here's the shocking part, against all expectations, the study found that all that the inflammation isn't really messing with the Tismane tribepeople's brain in the way it was expected to.

Contrary to what was expected, the study found that the impact of increased inflammation on the brain of the Tismane people is not significant.

How the Tismane diet makes for a healthier brain and heart

The Tismane diet is rich in unprocessed carbs and lean sources of protein like fish and more. They keep sugar and saturated fats in check.

The Tismane tribe knows how to do it right when it comes to fiber intake. They top the charts compared to others. They keep it simple and clean by sticking to whole, unprocessed foods.

This kind of diet does wonders for their overall health and adds extra years to their lifespan. It's all about living that nourished life, and it seems that the Tismane people have nailed it.

Tismane people’s lifestyle holds clues to healthy aging

In 2017, the Tsimane people were found to have the lowest prevalence of coronary atherosclerosis of any population known to science and very few cardiovascular disease risk factors. That was attributed to their pre-industrial subsistence lifestyle of hunting, gathering, fishing and farming.

Researchers say that the Tsimane diet can be seen as an example of healthy aging.

It means that the US and Europe can take notes from their lifestyle and make some changes of their own to promote better heart and brain health. It's all about learning to level up our own health game.

As we try to live longer and healthier, there are interesting things we can learn from how the Tismane people and other indigenous communities worldwide go about things. The Tismane diet and lifestyle choices have some real wisdom.

The traditional diets of indigenous communities worldwide are full with whole, unprocessed foods and emphasize the importance of physical activity. These communities also have lower rates of chronic diseases than Western societies.

The aforementioned findings show that traditional diets like the Tismane diet, along with exercise, are the secrets to staying healthy and living longer. It's all about going back to the basics for a happier, longer life.