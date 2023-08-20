Study Shows Digital Gaming Could Improve Memory Recall in Elderly

Playing digital puzzle games may offer more than just entertainment for older adults, says a new study by University of York. According to the research, older adults who regularly play digital puzzle games exhibited the same capacity for recall as those in their twenties.

Furthermore, the study found that seniors who played digital puzzle games had a superior ability to avoid distractions, which is essential to maintaining strong memory recall.

Digital Puzzle and Memory: How Can It Help Older Adults?

Enhances cognitive capabilities. (Image via Pexels / Pixabay)

The University of York study focused on the differences in mental capabilities between different age groups, particularly with regard to working memory. Working memory is responsible for holding onto multiple pieces of information at once, and it is believed to deteriorate as people age.

While this is a natural part of the aging process, previous research has suggested that certain types of mental stimulation could help slow down this decline. For instance, action games that involve reacting quickly and keeping track of targets can help improve attention and memory and may have some benefits for young adults. However, this study suggests that the benefits may differ for different age groups.

Digital Puzzle Games for Better Brain Function and Memory Recall in Older Adults

Improves memory and brain health. (Image via Pexels / Cottonbro Studio)

Dr. Fiona McNab, a psychology researcher at the University of York, explained that the study found that the strategy elements of certain types of games, such as planning and problem-solving, were more beneficial than the action elements when it came to older adults.

She noted that this was not the case with young adults, which indicates that there may be age-specific differences in how the brain stores information.

Expand Tweet

The researchers tested a wide range of digital games during the study, from puzzle games to strategy games, to see which types of games had the most significant impact on memory recollection.

The study included both older and younger adults playing digital games they would typically engage in their daily lives. The digital experiment also involved asking the participants to memorize images while being distracted.

Helps with Mental Stimulation and Slowing Down Cognitive Decline

Provides mental stimulation (Image via Pexels / Kampus Production)

The researchers found that digital puzzle games appear to offer significant memory improvement for older adults and actually help them overcome one of their age-related weaknesses—an inability to maintain focus.

Additionally, the study suggested that the strategy games generally played by the older generation could also help enhance recollection, albeit not to the same extent as digital puzzle games.

Enhances recollection. (Image via Pexels / Andrea Piacquadio)

In conclusion, the study indicates that digital puzzle games may have the potential to improve recollection and maintain mental capabilities for older adults. Therefore, incorporating digital puzzle games in regular gaming sessions, coupled with other mental exercises, could aid seniors in leading healthy aging lives.

Limitations of the Study

However, like with most studies, there are limitations to this research. One of the limitations, as noted by researchers, was that they were not able to rule out that the strategy games played by older participants were not as difficult as the ones played by younger participants. Therefore, future studies may need to take this into account.

Overall, the findings of this study could have broader implications for how we understand the effects of gaming and mental activities as we age, and could lead to innovative programs to help seniors maintain healthy brain function. So, for seniors out there who love games, it could be worth giving these digital puzzle games a try.