Study suggests saliva test can help diagnose heart diseases

Scientists claim that a simple saliva test may be able to detect the earliest signs of cardiovascular disease, signaling a potential advancement in the diagnosis of the condition.

The study, which was published in the journal Frontiers in Oral Health, discovered a correlation between elevated white blood cell counts and impaired flow-mediated dilation, which is a precursor to artery disease.

Periodontitis, which has been linked to heart disease, may potentially result from gum inflammation, as is known. In light of this, a group of researchers set out to determine to test if an oral rinse could also predict whether a set of patients would be at risk for developing heart disease. The team evaluated the number of white blood cells in saliva, which is a sign of gum inflammation.

Trevor King, co-author of the study said:

“Even in young healthy adults, low levels of oral inflammatory load may have an impact on cardiovascular health - one of the leading causes of death in North America.”

How was the study about saliva tests conducted?

A recent study links saliva test with heart health. (Image via Pexels/ Los Muertos)

The research involved 28 non-smokers between the ages of 18 and 30, without any comorbidities or drugs that would increase the risk of cardiovascular disease, and without any known history of periodontal disease. Before going to the lab, they were instructed to fast for six hours while only drinking water.

The scientists identified two crucial markers of cardiovascular risk: flow-mediated dilation, which measures how well arteries can widen to allow for more blood flow, and pulse-wave velocity, which can measure the stiffness of arteries. These directly assess arterial health: patients' risk of cardiovascular disease increases with stiff and dysfunctional arteries.

Participants at the lab cleaned their mouths with water first, then with a saline solution that was collected for analysis. The participants were then laid down for another 10 minutes so that researchers could take their blood pressure, flow-mediated dilation, and pulse-wave velocity. This was followed by an electrocardiogram of each participant.

What were the findings?

Patients with low oral hygiene may have risk of cardiovascular disease. (Image via Pexels/ Freestockorg)

The researchers discovered a strong link between increased levels of white blood cells in saliva and inadequate flow-mediated dilation, indicating that these individuals may have a higher risk of cardiovascular disease. White blood cells and pulse wave velocity did not correlate, indicating there had not yet been any long-term effects on the condition of the arteries.

Inflammation from the mouth may seep into the vascular system and affect the arteries' capacity to create nitric oxide, which weakens their capacity to react to changes in blood flow, according to the researchers' hypothesis. White blood cell counts that are higher would result in more vascular dysfunction.

Trevor King emphasized the significance of their findings and the significance of keeping excellent oral hygiene and frequent dental appointments, particularly in light of this new research.