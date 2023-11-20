Subtle signs of high cortisol level that most of us won’t notice

Have you ever wondered if you had high cortisol level? Overall, cortisol should not be too high if it's normal for you. However, some people can have high cortisol levels without having Cushing's disease.

Probably everyone knows to identify stress at work, but stress can also be the cause of many diseases, including sleep disorders, depression and obesity. So it's important that you know the signs of high cortisol level.

Signs you’ve got high cortisol level

1) Weight gain around the midsection

Excessive weight gain (Image via Unsplash/Towfiqu Barbhuiya)

One of the most common signs of high cortisol level is weight gain around the midsection.

Cortisol increases appetite and encourages fat storage in the belly, which can lead to increased visceral fat (that is, fat that surrounds the organs) and higher blood sugar level.

This extra weight puts you at risk of diabetes and heart disease, two diseases that are on the rise in America. If you're worried about getting these diseases, it may be time to talk with your doctor about getting a cortisol test done so that you can find out if there's anything that can be done.

2) Sleep difficulty

Difficulty in sleeping (Image via Unsplash/Megan Te )

If you're waking up in the middle of the night and can't fall back asleep, it could be because of cortisol.

Cortisol is released when you are stressed or anxious, which can cause sleep difficulty. High level of cortisol also block melatonin production - a hormone responsible for helping us fall asleep.

Cortisol level can be affected by many factors: genetics, diet, lifestyle choices (like exercise), medication use and even circadian rhythm (your internal clock).

3) Loss of muscle mass

Leads to muscle mass loss (Image via Unsplash/Fitnish Media)

The body breaks down muscle mass when cortisol levels are high. As you may know, cortisol is catabolic, meaning it breaks down tissue in the body.

When you have too much of it circulating in the blood stream, it can lead to a loss of muscle mass and strength. That can be detrimental for the internal organs and bones.

A healthy amount of lean muscle tissue helps keep these systems functioning properly by regulating blood sugar level and aiding digestion respectively. Both help keep the organs strong.

Apart from its role in maintaining healthy bones and organs, muscle mass also plays an important role in metabolism: if there's less muscle around (because you've been breaking it down), there will be fewer calories burned throughout the day, which means more fat gained.

4) High blood pressure and heart disease

Can lead to high blood pressure levels (Image via Unsplash/Mufid Majnun)

High cortisol level can cause high blood pressure and heart disease. That's because cortisol is a hormone that causes the body to store fat, which can lead to obesity. Obesity puts you at risk for developing diabetes, which increases chances of developing cardiovascular disease.

High blood pressure is also associated with cortisol production; the more stress you experience in life, the higher your blood pressure will be. If you have high blood pressure, it's important that you avoid stressful situations whenever possible to avoid raising those levels further and putting yourself at risk for serious health problems.

5) Digestive issues and constipation

Can lead to digestive issues and constipation (Image via Unsplash/Julien Tromeur)

If you're experiencing digestive issues, it may be due to high cortisol level. Cortisol is the hormone that helps the body respond to stress and regulate blood sugar level.

When you're under constant pressure or have too much on your plate, it can lead to an increase in cortisol level. One of the side effects of that is digestive issues like bloating, gas and constipation.

If you've noticed any of these symptoms but don't know why they're happening (or if they've been going on for awhile), consider reducing your stress level through meditation or yoga classes before turning to medication as a solution.

6) Depression

High cortisol level can cause mental disorder like depression (Image via Unsplash/Ben Blennerhassett)

Depression is a common symptom of high cortisol level. The stress hormone can be triggered by anxiety and depression, which affects how you feel.

If you're experiencing symptoms like fatigue, weight gain or loss of appetite, insomnia and/or difficulty concentrating (or even focusing on anything at all), talk to your doctor about getting tested for high cortisol levels.

Depression can be treated with medication or therapy and sometimes both. Some doctors prescribe antidepressants like selective serotonin reuptake inhibitors (SSRIs) or serotonin-norepinephrine reuptake inhibitors (SNRIs).

Other times, they will recommend psychotherapy sessions with a therapist who specializes in treating mental health issues like depression and anxiety disorders

Cortisol is a hormone for your stress response, but it can also cause serious health problems

Cortisol is a hormone that helps you deal with stress, but if you have too much of it, it can cause serious health problems.

The good news is that there are several things you can do to reduce cortisol level and keep them under control. If you're having trouble sleeping or feeling anxious all the time, try getting more exercise and spending more time outdoors in natural light. Both activities decrease cortisol level naturally, as they boost serotonin production.