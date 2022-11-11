Subway Nutrition: Which Choices Are Healthier?

For many people, Subway is the place where crunchy bread, melty cheese, loads of veggies and a variety of sauces come together in a delicious sandwich.

Subway is not just any regular sandwich shop; it specifically caters to health-conscious customers. It provides a nutritious meal when cooking at home is not possible. Subway's specialty has always been its customization possibilities; you can make your sandwich as healthy or as unhealthy as you want.

In this article, we will look at some of the healthiest meals you can get at the popular sandwich joint. It all depends on the combination you opt for - so read on to see which choices you should be making.

What is the Healthiest Meal at Subway?

Subway's healthiest food options are listed on their Fresh Fit menu. These sandwiches or salads are low in calories and fat while being high in protein. Most of them have earned the Heart Check Certification tag from the American Heart Association.

Salads offered by the joint are pretty healthy and balanced, with loads of vegetables and a lean protein option as well. Lettuce, spinach, tomatoes, onions, green peppers, cucumbers, olives, and a meat protein (if desired) are all present in each salad.

All healthy sandwiches include a nine-grain wheat bread, lettuce, tomatoes, green peppers, onions, and cucumbers. Check out the following table to get an idea of the most and least healthy meals at Subway.

Most Healthy Options Least Healthy Options 6-inch rotisserie style chicken sandwich 6-inch chicken and bacon ranch melt sandwich 6-inch oven roasted chicken sandwich 6-inch classic tuna sandwich Veggie Delite (sandwich/wrap/salad) Mega melt omelet on 6-inch flatbread 6-inch turkey breast sandwich Bacon, egg and cheese breakfast sandwich Oven roasted chicken breast salad Turkey and bacon guacamole sandwich Roast beef salad Flamin’ Hot Crunchy Cheetos (Sides) Subway club salad Chicken and bacon ranch salad Raspberry cheesecake cookie (dessert) Sugar cookie (dessert)

What is the Nutrition Value in Subway Menu?

The nutritional value of some of the most popular healthy meals at the popular sandwich joint are as follows:

Meal Calories Protein Carbs Fat Sugar Sodium Fiber Veggie Delite Salad 50 3g 9g 1g 6g 75mg 4g Subway Club Salad 140 18g 11g 3.5g 7g 640mg 4g Oven roasted chicken breast salad 130 19g 9g 2.5g 6g 280mg 4g 6-inch subway club sandwich 310 23g 46g 4.5g 8g 850mg 5g 6-inch turkey breast sandwich 280 18g 46g 3.5g 7g 760mg 3.5g 6-inch oven roasted chicken sandwich 320 23g 46g 5g 8g 610mg 5g

What are the Best and Worst Subway Toppings?

Your choice of toppings plays a major role in deciding the nutrition in your sub sandwich. Check out the best toppings below:

cucumbers

tomatoes

onions

bell peppers

banana peppers

spinach

avocado

lettuce

jalapenos

mustard

sweet onion dressing

vinegar

Toppings to avoid? Check them out:

mayonnaise

oil and vinegar dressing

chipotle southwest dressing

meatballs

ranch dressing

cheese

bacon

pepperoni

sausage

Takeaway

Subway's highly customizable menu of subs, wraps, and salads provides sufficient chance to make a healthy meal.

However, having so many options can be daunting at times — and some seemingly healthy selections may be heavier in calories, fat, salt, and even sugar than you'd imagine. However, once you understand how each item on the menu compares nutritionally, you can put together a sandwich that's nutritious, satisfying, and meets your specific dietary needs and tastes.

You can also choose to order ahead online and get an approximation of the nutrition content of your customized sandwich. The Fresh Fit menu provides some ready options including protein and fiber-rich meals under 300 calories along with your daily recommended vegetable servings.

Poll : 0 votes