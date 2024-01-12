Suffering from Swollen Toes? Exploring its causes and treatments

Having swollen toes may be painful and uncomfortable. Your toe is important in helping you move and maintain your balance, but it's not a portion of the human body that you think about much.

However, if your big toe exhibits any unusual sensitivity, you contemplate it with each step you take.

Trauma, such as something falling on the toe or stubbing it, can cause swollen toes. Infections or changes in the anatomy of your toes, including when bunions develop, can also cause swelling.

It may also be triggered by a deeper medical issue, such as gout or heart disease. Your big toe assists you in moving and maintaining equilibrium.

Causes of swollen toes

1) Skin infection

A fungal or bacterial infection on the skin surrounding the feet and toes can produce swollen toes. On touching, the skin could feel heated. There may be drainage out of the cuticle or an open sore, as well as a terrible odour. The skin might become extremely sensitive and unpleasant.

2) Diabetes

Diabetes, whether type 2 or type 1, is a disease characterised by an abnormally high blood sugar level. It is caused by an insulin malfunction, which renders insulin incapable of regulating blood sugar.

As an outcome, sugar builds up in the blood. A surplus of sugar in the bloodstream results in tissue intoxication. The problems are considerable in the long run.

Swollen feet represent one of the most common diabetes complications. It is triggered by peripheral neuropathy, causing nerve sensitivity to decline. This peripheral neuropathy causes ulceration or tissue damage in the foot.

3) Gout

Gout is caused by elevated uric acid levels, which cause tiny urate crystals to form in one or more of the body's joints. The swollen toe is the area that is usually affected by this illness.

Gout patients may feel severe joint pain that arises abruptly. Within 24 hours following a flare-up, symptoms usually reach their peak. The swollen toe could be red and heated to the touch.

4) Injury

A swollen toe remains a wound that occurs when your toe collides with anything. It causes toe and foot pain and edema.

The majority of stubbed toes aren't serious. However, some stubbed toes might result in shattered bones or fingernail injuries. Rest, ice, and pain medications can be used to treat stubbed toes.

Swollen toe treatment

1) Drink water

You may believe that adding a little more water to the system is not something that you would like to do, but edema may be a sign indicating you've become dehydrated and the body is attempting to retain the water it has.

Make an effort to drink a minimum of eight litres of water per day, preferably 10 if possible. Drinking fewer than eight glasses of water per day might cause swelling in the ankles and feet.

2) Compression socks

Compression socks are available at every drugstore or supermarket, as well as online. Start with compression socks that have a mercury range ranging from 12 to 15 mm.

Start with lighter-weight stockings and work your way towards the kind that helps you to get the most out of them.

3) Rest

Employing a body part that is injured can increase edema by increasing blood flow and aggravating damaged cells. Attempting to walk following an ankle injury, for example, may cause further excess fluid to accumulate as your body attempts to protect the injured tissues.

Although it might seem tempting to resume normal activity following an injury, it is usually best to rest the region for a minimum of a few days.

4) Soaking

Nothing beats a long soak to relieve the aches and itches of the day. This is particularly true for your overworked feet.

You can opt for a cold and hot soak, in which you alternately soak your toes in both chilled and hot water every five minutes, or soak the feet in warm water mixed with epsom salts. Just add a few drops of lavender, rosemary, and eucalyptus aromatic oils to soothe every part of your body, from your toes to your heart.

Swelling of the toes can occur for a variety of reasons. One or more factors may be to blame, ranging from lifestyle decisions to some typical physiological circumstances to a few catastrophic medical diseases.

Certain behaviors and home treatments can aid in the reduction of swelling as well as the management of discomfort and pain caused by swollen toes.