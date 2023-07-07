Summertime Seasonal Affective Disorder: Causes and Strategies for Dealing with Summer Depression

Seasonal Affective Disorder (SAD), a kind of depression that highlights the link between weather and mood, can develop symptoms due to a lack of sunlight and vitamin D insufficiency brought on by protracted gray skies and low temperatures. Recognizing the signs of SAD is crucial since these symptoms may be treated with light treatment, exercise, and social support. The outlook does provide some promise for a return to typical summer weather.

Why Do I Get Depressed in The Summer

It is still unclear what specifically causes Summertime SAD. It appears that SAD affects around 10% of people. Summertime depression symptoms may be exacerbated by longer days, increased heat, and humidity. Some of the telltale symptoms of seasonal affective disorder include loss of appetite, difficulty sleeping, weight loss, and worry.

Summer depression can be further exacerbated by disrupted schedules, such as changes in habits caused by school holidays or vacations. People who are self-conscious about their looks in summer clothes may experience body image issues. Financial concerns, particularly during economic downturns, can increase feelings of summer sadness. The terrible heat can also add to feelings of discomfort, causing people to shun outside activities and rely on unhealthy habits for quick dopamine boost.

How to Deal with Seasonal Affective Disorder

SAD has many treatment options(Engin Akyurt/ Pexels)

Light Therapy: You position yourself within an hour of waking up each day and sit a few feet from a certain lightbox, commonly known as phototherapy. Light treatment, which mimics natural outdoor light, appears to change brain chemicals involved with mood.

Get Outside: Regardless of how short the days are in winter, it is vital to get outside and expose oneself to natural light. Even on cloudy days, outdoor light intensity is significantly higher than indoor light intensity, and exposure to natural light can help boost serotonin levels and alleviate SAD symptoms.

Psychotherapy: Psychotherapy, also known as "Talk therapy," can be used to treat seasonal affective disorder (SAD). Cognitive behavioral therapy (CBT), which focuses on how to deal with stress as well as manage negative thought patterns, can be employed for this purpose.

Seek Social Support: It's important to keep up with social life and connect with friends or support groups for further help. Sharing your experiences with others may make you feel less alone and provide emotional support. A mental health professional should also be consulted for further guidance and help.

Meditation and Deep Breathing Exercises: Mindfulness and relaxation techniques help manage stress and improve general well-being. These approaches promote relaxation and deal with excessive worry, which can lead to a happier outlook.

Seasonal Affective Disorder (SAD) affects many people over the winter as a result of changes in serotonin and melatonin levels, decreased sunshine exposure, and other causes. Light treatment, spending time outside, exercising, getting social support, and practicing relaxation techniques can all help reduce symptoms. Different techniques might help you feel better throughout the colder months of the year.

Poll : 0 votes