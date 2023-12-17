Satsumaimo, or Japanese sweet potatoes, are a sweet and starchy veggie with purple or reddish skin as well as pale yellow to white flesh.

The look of this sweet potato distinguishes it from the American type; it has a red-purple exterior along with a pale inside. While the American sweet potato is somewhat stringy, the fluffiness of the Japanese sweet potato is due to its higher carbohydrate content.

They are loaded with health advantages because they are very low in fat yet abundant in nutritional content. The delicious tuber is high in antioxidants and minerals that are beneficial to the heart.

Japanese sweet potatoes' benefits

Satsumaimo, with their brilliant purple flesh and sweet taste, have a variety of health advantages and can be a tasty complement to a nutritious diet. The following are the benefits:

1) Help manage blood sugar levels

Japanese sweet potatoes contain fibre and minerals that can help manage blood sugar levels.

Fibre slows down digestion, resulting in a more steady rise in blood sugar levels following meals rather than a quick jump. Anthocyanins appear to improve insulin sensitivity along with glycemic management as well.

2) Antioxidants powerhouse

When it has to do with antioxidants, the deeper the color, usually the better it is. Purple potatoes are high in anthocyanins, a kind of antioxidant that is believed to lower the risk of a variety of chronic diseases. Purple sweet potatoes possess three times the anthocyanins found in blueberries.

3) Enhanced vitamin levels

These unique colored sweet potatoes are rich in both Vitamin A and C content, resulting in an enhanced immune system functioning.

Vitamin A and C are also known for its wonderful benefits for skin as well eye health.

4) Rich fibre content

Japanese sweet potatoes are particularly high in fibre; a single medium-sized spud containing roughly 6 grams of the good stuff. Fibre makes us feel fuller for longer periods of time, which can aid in weight management.

It also promotes intestinal health and may reduce the likelihood of certain diseases such as heart diseases.

5) Fights cancer

Cancer is a difficult illness, however, antioxidants possess some promising anti-cancer research to back them up.

Purple potatoes are no different. Japanese sweet potatoes include antioxidants and anti-inflammatory chemicals that have been shown to inhibit cancer cell proliferation. This has interesting implications for a few forms of cancer.

Japanese Sweet Potatoes vs. Sweet Potatoes

If you cook two distinct sweet potatoes and afterwards compare their flavors, you could notice a slight variation.

Purple potatoes are said to be somewhat sweeter. Others think they're less sweet but creamier in texture.

Purple sweet potatoes are slightly fewer in carbs and contain more nutrients including Vitamin A when compared to normal potatoes. The fibre and antioxidants help with blood sugar, intestinal health, immunity, cardiovascular wellness, vision, and other issues.

Furthermore, the minerals in Japanese sweet potatoes could help in weight loss, depression relief, improved vision, and glucose control.

They can be blanched, boiled, baked, or microwaved and are a terrific, easy go-to, hassle-free meal option.