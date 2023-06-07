5 Surprising Benefits of Sleeping on Your Back

If you've ever been told that your sleep position is important, you're probably familiar with the conventional wisdom: sleeping on your back is good for your spine, while sleeping on your stomach or side can cause neck and shoulder pain.

But there's more to getting a good night's sleep than just avoiding an achy neck in the morning. In fact, there are plenty of reasons why sleeping on your back can be an especially beneficial way to rest at night—and they might surprise you!

Benefits of Sleeping on Your Back

1. Reduced Back and Neck Pain

Back pain is the most common pain in adults, and it can be a result of sleeping on your side. Sleeping on your back can reduce strain on the spine, which can help to prevent or alleviate back pain.

In addition, sleeping on your back may also help to reduce headaches as well as neck pain caused by poor posture during sleep (which is often due to sleeping on one's side).

2. Fewer Tension Headaches

If you have headaches, sleeping on your back can help. Many people experience tension headaches after waking up in the morning, and these are thought to be caused by the strain on the muscles in the neck when we sleep on our side or stomach. Sleeping on your back allows gravity to take its toll and relieves any pressure from those muscles!

If you tend to get uncomfortable while sleeping on your stomach, try rolling over after five minutes. If that doesn't work, place an extra pillow under your knees while lying face down. This will provide support while also allowing air flow through those hard-to-reach areas behind them.

3. Improved Breathing

The third benefit is improved breathing. When you sleep on your back, the spine is in a neutral position and there's less pressure on the lungs. This allows for easy breathing and helps prevent snoring (which can be caused by obstructive sleep apnea).

In addition to making it easier for oxygen to reach the brain, sleeping in this position also reduces stress on the body because it supports healthy blood circulation throughout all organs of the body.

4. Less Breakouts

Sleeping on your back can help keep your skin clear. The reason for this is that when you lie down, gravity pulls the oil-producing glands in your skin to the lowest part of your face. This means that when you sleep on your back, there's less chance for these oils to get trapped in pores and cause breakouts.

Surprisingly enough, sleeping on one's back has some other pretty amazing benefits as well! It can help improve breathing by keeping airways open and preventing snoring; it also helps prevent wrinkles around the eyes by keeping them moist throughout the night.

5. May Relieve Sinus Buildup

When you sleep on your back, the extra space between your head and shoulders allows for better drainage of mucus from the sinuses. This can be especially helpful if you're prone to sinus issues or congestion that lead to headaches.

Sinuses are air pockets within the skull that help regulate temperature and humidity in our bodies. Blocked sinuses can cause pressure around your eyes, nose and cheeks, headaches, stuffy nose, sore throat symptoms like coughs or hoarseness and postnasal drip (a thick mucus discharge down into your throat).

How to train yourself to sleep on your back (the right way)

Sleeping on your back can be beneficial for spinal alignment and reducing the risk of wrinkles. Here are some tips to train yourself to sleep on your back correctly:

1) Invest in a supportive mattress and pillows that keep your head and neck aligned with your spine.

2) Use a pillow to prop up your knees to reduce lower back pain.

3) Try sleeping with a pillow under your arms to help prevent rolling onto your side.

4) Practice relaxation techniques such as deep breathing or meditation to help reduce tension and promote more restful sleep.

5) Be patient and persistent, as it may take several weeks to train yourself to sleep on your back consistently.

If you're looking for a way to improve your sleep and feel better in the morning, try sleeping on your back. It may not be the most comfortable position for everyone, but it seems like there are plenty of benefits to be gained from doing so.

From less tension headaches and fewer breakouts to improved breathing and reduced back pain, there are plenty of reasons why we should all consider switching up our normal routine!

